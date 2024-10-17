Minister Gayton McKenzie and Deputy Minister Peace Mabe brief the media on 100 days in office, 17 Oct

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr. Gayton McKenzie and Deputy Minister Ms. Peace Mabe will on Thursday, 17 October 2024, brief members of the media on their first 100 days in office.

The briefing will take place at The Market Theatre, Newtown Precinct, in Johannesburg.

During the media briefing, the Ministry will deliberate and reflect on some of the key milestone achievements since being sworn into office by His Excellency President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa on the 3rd of July 2024.

Minister McKenzie and Deputy Minister Mabe were tasked with the leadership of the National Department of Sport, Arts and Culture under the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Date: Thursday, 17 October 2024

Time: 11:00

Venue: Market Theatre, Newtown Precinct, City of Johannesburg.

