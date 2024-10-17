Fifth Ring strengthens growth plans with announcement of new Group Managing Director role

Ian Ord - Founder, Jennifer Maclennan - Group Managing Director, and Steve Milne - Group Director of Strategy.

Fifth Ring is expanding its senior leadership team with the creation of a new role as the company structures itself to focus on significant growth.

We’ve enjoyed spectacular growth in recent years and as our business becomes more complex, Jennifer’s promotion will increase our leadership bandwidth, ensuring we can continue building on our success” — Ian Ord, Founder and CEO

ABERDEEN, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fifth Ring, the international B2B marketing specialist, is expanding its senior leadership team with the creation of a new role as the company structures itself to focus on significant growth in the coming year.

Jennifer Maclennan, who has been an integral part of Fifth Ring for the last eight years, has been promoted to the newly formed role of Group Managing Director.

In her tenure at Fifth Ring, Jennifer has held various senior positions, most recently as Regional Director - Europe, which has seen her perform a pivotal role in delivering key strategic initiatives, leading an ambitious recruitment process, expanding business operations, building strong client relations, and delivering exceptional results for the business.

The Aberdeen headquartered agency, which has offices in Singapore and Houston, created the role to support Fifth Ring’s significant growth trajectory and to accelerate further expansion. In this new role, Jennifer will take overall responsibility for all operational activities and support sustained growth and continued expansion into new markets. Fifth Ring founder Ian Ord will focus on global revenue growth, international expansion, and acquisitions, and Steve Milne, Group Director of Strategy, will take overall responsibility for brand projects and strategy for clients on a global basis.

Jennifer Maclennan, Group Managing Director, Fifth Ring, said: “I am truly honoured to take on this exciting new role and continue my journey with Fifth Ring. Being part of this incredible team and contributing to a company I have so much passion for has been a highly rewarding experience.

“In my new role, I will continue to maintain and enhance positive client relationships, whilst taking on new operational challenges and ensuring Fifth Ring owns the space in global B2B marketing.

“Together with Ian, Steve and our Regional Directors, Debbie Ho in Asia and Todd Gregory in America, I look forward to growing the company and supporting our talented team to build on the strong foundation and positive momentum we have created.”



This announcement follows other recent internal promotions: Sarah Gray, Head of Client Services, and Dr Chloe Hodge as Head of Brand.

These moves are part of Fifth Ring’s continued focus on the growth and development of its team, ensuring a strong leadership team is in place to navigate future opportunities for clients and the business.

Ian Ord, founder of Fifth Ring, said: “We’ve enjoyed spectacular growth over the past few years, and as our business becomes more complex, we recognised the need to expand our senior team. Jennifer’s promotion will increase our leadership bandwidth, ensuring we can continue building on our success. We are excited about the trajectory of the business and the opportunities that affords us to attract new talent and further diversify our client portfolio. We are committed to international expansion, both organically and through further acquisitions.

In addition to Group Managing Director, Jennifer will also continue her Board role with Business Branding Network (BBN) helping to drive a more powerful, unified B2B agency partnership around the world.

Last month, Fifth Ring was announced as one of the few companies across the whole of the UK to make the 2024 UK's Best Workplaces in Advertising, Media & Marketing list. Prior to this, Fifth Ring received the Great Place To Work® certification, recognising the high standards of the company’s positive and supportive culture and commitment to colleagues’ learning and development. This announcement followed recent successes for the agency including B2B Marketing naming Fifth Ring in the top 20 of the world’s largest UK-headquartered B2B marketing agencies. The company is also shortlisted for Global Agency of the Year at the B2B Marketing Awards. The winners will be announced in late November.

Ian Ord - Founder, Jennifer Maclennan - Group Managing Director, and Steve Milne - Group Director of Strategy.

About Fifth Ring:

Since 1991 Fifth Ring has been strengthening clients’ market position, improving reputations and increasing sales. The company has established offices in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The agency offers a range of services including brand development, creative design, digital web design and development, marketing, and public and media relations.

