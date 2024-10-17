triPica launches in Italy to accelerate renewable energy adoption and the drive towards zero energy bills

To launch flexible energy services, energy retailers needs flexible CRM and Billing platform

triPica, a leading European provider of Customer Engagement and Billing solutions for the energy and telecom sectors, is launching its services in Italy.

triPica adapts to its customers’ specific requirements instead of imposing a standard operating model, giving all energy retailers the freedom to tailor their operations to their unique needs” — triPica Deputy CEO Luc Agopian

ITALY, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The widespread adoption of smart meters, which became mandatory in Italy in 2006, has dramatically increased the volume of available data, which is now accessible in real-time. Energy production has also become more intermittent as more renewable sources come online. In this context, retailers are looking for agile SaaS billing and CRM solution that allows for the monetisation of energy flexibility , while accelerating the adoption of renewables and the drive towards zero energy bills.Founded in France in 2016, triPica, which is already serving customers in Germany and France, is launching in Italy with Swiss energy provider Primeo.triPica’s innovative Saas Billing and CRM solutions can be quickly and easily adapted to any Italian energy retailer seeking to offer flexible and innovative services, at a fraction of the service cost of legacy platforms, whatever their size or maturity.The platform aligns real-time peak power demands to real-time dynamic pricing , enabling retailers to offer personalised and flexible options for energy consumption, such as Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G), virtual battery storage, collective self-consumption and load curve invoicing via dynamic pricing. And thanks to its modern technology and flexible architecture, triPica has successfully managed migrations from legacy as well as greenfield launches cost-effectively and in a matter of months.“What sets triPica apart from other vendors is its independence and unparalleled flexibility. Unlike most solutions on the market, triPica adapts to its customers’ specific requirements instead of imposing a standard operating model, giving all energy retailers the freedom to tailor their operations to their unique needs, all at a fraction of the cost and implementation time.” - triPica Deputy CEO Luc Agopian.“In a crowded market, we must offer innovative solutions, be highly responsive to seize market opportunities, and minimise service costs due to margin pressure. triPica billing and CRM platform is a solution that meets these criteria. Unlike most solutions on the market, triPica adapts to energy providers’ specific requirements instead of imposing a standard operating model. In triPica, we found a partner that consistently finds solutions.” - Antoine d’Ornellas, Director of the Retail Market - Primeo Energie France.Italy has one of the most advanced electricity markets in Europe. Its 560 electricity retailers all share a common nationwide IT infrastructure, which favours market competition. More than a third of energy produced in Italy come from renewables, making the country Europe’s third biggest solar energy producer and sixth biggest wind energy producer.For more information about triPica, visit triPica.com or contact events@triPica.com.About triPica: triPica is the SaaS Customer Engagement and Billing platform that delivers transformative digital solutions for utilities service providers worldwide. triPica empowers companies to reimagine their business models, delivering unmatched personalisation and resource efficiency.Headquartered in Paris, triPica enables companies to quickly monetize emerging technologies and harness industry shifts—from flexible energy use and renewable energy solutions to virtual batteries and vehicle-to-grid innovations. triPica's AI-powered platform streamlines operations, ensures exceptional customer experience, while setting new benchmarks for faster product time-to-market. With a proven track record of successful migrations from legacy platforms, triPica is the trusted partner for thriving in a rapidly evolving landscape.

triPica - SaaS Customer and Billing Platform enabling innovative energy offers monetisation

