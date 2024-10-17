Justice and Constitutional Development on media accreditation for the International Association of Judges Conference

Members of the media are kindly requested to provide their details for an accreditation process of the International Association of Judges Conference scheduled to take place in Cape Town from 18-22 October 2024.

The IAJ, established in 1953, is a prestigious international professional association of judges, comprising 92 national organisations or apex judicial bodies. The association has a rich a history of fostering judicial independence and supporting the rule of law globally.

The 2024 conference will provide a platform for judges from around the world to engage in meaningful dialogue, participate in workshops and attend panel discussions on key issues such as judicial independence, legal reforms and human rights.

Members of the media interested in covering this significant event are kindly requested to complete the attached media accreditation form and send it to Mr Solomon Kganyago by no later than 16h00 on 14 October 2024 to ensure timely processing.

The accreditation details can be sent to Skganyago@justice.gov.za or 063 489 7073.

The conference will be held as follows:

Date : 18-23 October 2024

Time : 08h30

Venue: Century Convention Centre in Cape Town, Western Cape Province

Enquiries:

Mr. Tsekiso Machike

Spokesperson: Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development

078 237 3900