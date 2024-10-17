Police briefs media on arrests for Lusikisiki murders, 17 Oct

The Ministry of Police as well as the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) General Fannie Masemola will convene a media briefing, following the successful arrest of suspects linked to the recent mass murders in Lusikisiki, which has brought a sense of relief to the affected community and reaffirmed the government's commitment to justice and safety.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 17 October 2024

Time: 13:00 – 14:00

Venue: Imbizo media centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament, Cape Town

Media Participation: Journalists may view the briefing via live streaming on the South African Government social media channels on the links below:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

For more information, contact

Ministry Spokesperson, Kamogelo Mogotsi

Cell: 076 523 0085

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, Spokesperson for the SAPS

Cell: 082 040 8808