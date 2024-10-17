Police briefs media on arrests for Lusikisiki murders, 17 Oct
The Ministry of Police as well as the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) General Fannie Masemola will convene a media briefing, following the successful arrest of suspects linked to the recent mass murders in Lusikisiki, which has brought a sense of relief to the affected community and reaffirmed the government's commitment to justice and safety.
Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date: 17 October 2024
Time: 13:00 – 14:00
Venue: Imbizo media centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament, Cape Town
Media Participation: Journalists may view the briefing via live streaming on the South African Government social media channels on the links below:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA
YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA
For more information, contact
Ministry Spokesperson, Kamogelo Mogotsi
Cell: 076 523 0085
Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, Spokesperson for the SAPS
Cell: 082 040 8808
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.