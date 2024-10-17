North West takes services to people of Moses Kotane Local Municipality, 18 Oct

Areas of Manamakgoteng, Modderkuil, Mabele-a-pudi, Ledig, Mogwase, Segakwaneng and others in Moses Kotane Local Municipality which falls under Bojanala Platinum District Municipality, will this Friday, 18 October 2024 be a hive of activities as the provincial government will be taking services to residents of these areas as part of its Accelerated Service Delivery Programme – Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded.

This all-encompassing service delivery programme is led by Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi, joined by MECs for different provincial departments, the local and district municipalities’ Executive Mayors and the local Traditional and Khoi-San leadership.

Included in a package of services to be delivered as part of the day’s programme will be the handing over of school furniture comprising 160 learner chairs and 80 tables, as well 5 teacher chairs and tables at Okomelang Primary School in Sandfontein near Mogwase.



In keeping with the department of Social Development’s undertaking to support and strengthen the qualifying non-profit organisations’ capability to provide services to the needy, three (3) non-profit organisations namely, Lesedi Modderkuil Home Based Care, Arise and Shine and Ithuso Disability Community Centre, will each receive a dummy cheque worth over R500 000.00.



The Rooikraal Brick-making company from Rooikraal village near Mogwase will be presented with a voucher to confirm that their products meet the requirements set by the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS), this as part of the provincial government’s Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) product development programme that seeks to promote compliance with industry standards.



Two more local female farmers will become bulls beneficiaries in line with the provincial government’s broader strategy to empower women in agriculture. Furthermore, a crop farmer from Legogelo village will receive bags of sunflower seeds and diesel as part of the department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Crop Massification Programme. Vegetable seedlings and garden tools will also be handed over to Modderkuil clinic and Lesedi Modderkuil Edu Care.

Three completed RDP houses will be handed over to beneficiaries from Mabele-a-pudi village, while 10 title deeds will be handed over to beneficiaries from Madikwe.



Some of the public services to be delivered as constant features of the Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded programme include compliance inspection of local tuck-shops and taverns, patching of potholes and blading of identified gravel roads, consumer education, mass registration of indigent, registration for social support services, registration and updating of local businesses details on the Central Supplier Database (CSD), health screening, clearing of illegal dumping sites, agricultural advisory services and handing over of sports equipment and attire to identified local sporting teams.

To align with Phase 4 of Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded provincial approach, other District Municipalities’ Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded activities will this week be rolled out at Kgokgojane village in Kagisano Molopo Local Municipality, Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality; in Ventersdorp’s Boikhutso village in JB Marks Local Municipality, Dr Kenneth Kaunda District Municipality; while Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality activities will be at Mosweu village in Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality, led by the respective District and Local Executive Mayors.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the planned Moses Kotane Local Municipality Accelerated Service Delivery Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded activities and the community feedback session which will be held as follows:

Date : Friday, 18 October 2024

Time : 08h00 to 16h00 – On-site government services to communities

Venue: Segakwaneng village, Unit 3 Sports Ground, Ward 31

Time : 09h00 to 12h00 - Service delivery interventions and visit to project sites by Premier, MECs and District and Local Executive Mayors

Time : 12h00 to 14h30 - Community Feedback Session

