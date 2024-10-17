Feng Ya Wu Zhen by Yang Chao, Chen Zilong and Xiang Yang Wins Bronze in A' Audio Equipment Awards

Feng Ya Wu Zhen

Innovative Ceramic Speaker Design Inspired by Wuzhen's Cultural Heritage Recognized with Prestigious International Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of audio products design, has announced Feng Ya Wu Zhen by Yang Chao, Chen Zilong and Xiang Yang as the Bronze Winner in the Audio and Sound Equipment Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Feng Ya Wu Zhen's innovative design within the audio products industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement in the field.Feng Ya Wu Zhen's award-winning design showcases the seamless integration of Wuzhen's rich cultural heritage with modern audio technology. By incorporating elements of Jiangnan water towns and traditional Eastern aesthetics, this ceramic speaker design offers a unique and immersive audio experience that resonates with both the local community and global consumers. The recognition from the A' Audio and Sound Equipment Design Award underscores the relevance and impact of culturally-inspired design in the audio products industry.What sets Feng Ya Wu Zhen apart is its innovative use of ceramic materials and traditional craftsmanship. Each speaker is hand-fired at high temperatures, resulting in a durable and environmentally-friendly product. The design incorporates textured musical note elements and Braille, enhancing its accessibility and cultural value. The packaging also reflects the simplicity and sustainability of the design, using recyclable materials to minimize environmental impact.The Bronze A' Design Award for Feng Ya Wu Zhen serves as a testament to Yang Chao, Chen Zilong and Xiang Yang's commitment to excellence and innovation in audio product design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects that continue to push the boundaries of integrating cultural heritage with modern technology. The award also motivates the team to further explore the potential of sustainable materials and inclusive design practices in the audio products industry.Feng Ya Wu Zhen was designed by Creative Director Yang Chao and Designers Chen Zilong and Xiang Yang.Interested parties may learn more about the design through neutral channels like designers.org:About Yang Chao, Chen Zilong and Xiang YangYang Chao is a university teacher and designer based in China, primarily focusing on visual communication design. With an impressive portfolio serving over 20 listed companies, including BMW, Mercedes Benz, and Haier, Yang Chao brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the field. Collaborating with Chen Zilong and Xiang Yang, fellow designers from China, the team has created a remarkable audio product that seamlessly blends cultural heritage with modern design principles.About Tongxiang research institute communication university of zhejiangEstablished in May 2020, the Tongxiang Research Institute Communication University of Zhejiang is a collaborative research and development institution founded by Zhejiang Media University and the Tongxiang Municipal Government. With three research institutes focusing on Fashion Culture Industry, New Media Operations, and Digital Economy, the institution boasts a team of high-level industry masters, professors, and experts. The research and development direction encompasses multiple disciplines, including art and design, cultural creativity, new media communication, digital economy, film, and animation. The institute aims to leverage the disciplinary and talent advantages of Zhejiang Media University to create a deep integration platform for government, industry, academia, and research, contributing to industrial transformation, technological innovation, and talent cultivation in Tongxiang City and Puyuan Town.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs in the Audio and Sound Equipment Design category that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winning designs are acknowledged for their potential to positively influence industry standards by effectively blending form and function, offering solutions that enhance people's lives. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, audio products industry experts, journalists, and academics. The Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition that highlights the skill, experience, and resourcefulness of the designers behind these esteemed creations.About A' Design AwardThe A' Audio and Sound Equipment Design Award is an internationally acclaimed competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, including leading sound equipment designers, innovative design agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants showcase their creativity and exceptional design skills, contributing to the advancement of the audio and sound equipment industry. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is an international and juried design competition organized across all industries, with entries welcome from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://goldenaudioawards.com

