Cadence by Shahrooz Zomorrodi Wins Bronze in A' Architecture Awards

Cadence

Innovative Cultural Space in Saint Kitts and Nevis Recognized for Excellence in Architecture, Building and Structure Design

The A' Design Award, a highly respected award in the field of architecture design, has announced Cadence by Shahrooz Zomorrodi as the Bronze winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Cadence project within the architecture industry, positioning it as a notable example of innovative and well-executed design.The Cadence Art Center in Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, is a groundbreaking project that seamlessly integrates recreational, commercial, and cultural spaces, catering to the needs of the local community and visitors alike. Its recognition by the A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award underscores the project's relevance to current trends and its potential to advance industry standards and practices through its innovative approach to design and functionality.Cadence stands out for its organic, wave-inspired design that harmonizes with the island's natural landscape. The modular system, comprising approximately 5x5 meter units, allows for adaptability and minimizes excavation by rotating based on the site's direction and utilizing the terrain slope. The open amphitheater, crowned with a climate-controlled roof, serves as a vibrant cultural hub, fostering community interaction and celebrating the lively spirit of Saint Kitts and Nevis.This recognition from the A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award serves as a motivation for Shahrooz Zomorrodi and the team at Zomorrodi & Associates to continue pushing the boundaries of architecture and design. The award validates their commitment to creating spaces that not only blend form and function but also contribute to the social and economic growth of the communities they serve.Project Members:Cadence was designed by Principal Architect Shahrooz Zomorrodi, who led the project from conception to completion.About Shahrooz Zomorrodi:Shahrooz Zomorrodi, an architect, designer, and civil engineer from the United Arab Emirates, is the CEO of Zomorrodi & Associates, which he founded in 2006. Based in Dubai, he has collaborated with numerous international design firms on a diverse range of projects across various countries, including Saint Kitts, U.A.E, Iran, and Italy. Zomorrodi's work spans residential, office, commercial, hospitality, cultural, and interior design projects, as well as installation exhibits.About Zomorrodi and Associates:Zomorrodi and Associates is a global, multi-disciplinary architectural and design consultancy with offices in Dubai and Tehran. About Zomorrodi & Associates:Zomorrodi & Associates, founded by Shahrooz Zomorrodi in 2006, is a global, multi-disciplinary architectural and design consultancy with offices in Dubai and Tehran. Zomorrodi, a talented architect and trained civil engineer, was born to a prominent building contractor in Iran and educated in Tehran. Now based in Dubai, he has spent significant time working in Germany and has collaborated with numerous international design firms, bringing a wealth of experience and a global perspective to the studio's varied portfolio. It acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create work that stands out for its thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. These designs are recognized for their professional execution and potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning this award highlights the designer's ability to effectively combine form and function, providing solutions that enhance people's lives and well-being. The Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that are distinguished by their creativity, ingenuity, and astuteness in the category of Architecture, Building and Structure Design, based on criteria such as Innovative Use of Space, Structural Integrity, Aesthetic Appeal, Environmental Impact, Functional Efficiency, Material Selection, Technological Integration, Social Relevance, Cultural Sensitivity, Economic Viability, Design Originality, User Comfort, Energy Efficiency, Adaptability to Change, Use of Natural Light, Spatial Harmony, Safety Measures, Accessibility Considerations, Resilience to Weather, and Integration with Surroundings.About A' Design Award:The A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a highly regarded architectural design competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, including renowned architects, engineering firms, leading construction companies, and influential brands from the architecture and design industries. Participating in this prestigious award allows entrants to showcase their design vision, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their exceptional architecture and structure design skills. The competition, organized annually since 2008, is open to entries from all countries and across all industries. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer-review process, evaluated by an expert jury panel of design professionals, architecture industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world. By recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative designs that positively impact the global community, driving forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://architecture-awards.com

