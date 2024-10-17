Narconon Arrowhead Alums Celebrate Decades of Sobriety

Narconon Arrowhead, the flagship Narconon and international training center “This place holds such a special place in my heart,” says Courtney Broughton who attended the reunion with her family.

CANADIAN, OK, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In vibrant contrast to the dismal reminders of spiking fentanyl overdose deaths and the steady rise in alcohol-related deaths, Narconon graduates gathered for a reunion at Narconon Arrowhead on October 12 to celebrate years—and in some cases decades—of sobriety.Surrounded by 250 acres of scenic woodland overlooking Lake Eufaula in southeastern Oklahoma, Narconon Arrowhead is not only Narconon’s flagship drug rehabilitation facility, it is also the international training center of the Narconon Program. Narconon graduates and their families gathered to share miracles of the program’s success and renew their commitment to helping others become drug-free for good.An eclectic mix of ages and associations—from young mothers to grandparents, businesspeople to clinical professionals—gathered in Arrowhead’s main auditorium to hear graduates share stories of overcoming drug cravings and addiction, and going on to lead happy, productive lives. Many pledged to continue to help others in need of the program and to educate their communities and youth about the dangers of drugs.“This place holds such a special place in my heart,” says Courtney Broughton who attended the reunion with family. Her grandmother spoke to those gathered for the celebration and had the audience in tears when she described the heartbreak of nearly losing her granddaughter to drug addiction and her gratitude to Narconon for turning Courtney’s life around.Samantha Lott, another graduate, brought her husband and two children to the reunion. “This place holds a really magical place in my heart,” she said. “This is a super special month for me.” She explained that she graduated from the Narconon program in October 2012, and here she is, still sober in October 2024. She encourages those who know someone who is struggling with addiction to pick up the phone and call the center.“There is nothing more important to those of us who have been fighting the war on addiction for decades than to ensure the effective and proven Narconon program is available to all those who need it,” said Narconon’s Bobby Newman. “It works, it saves lives, and it helps end the revolving door of addiction for good.”Narconon (meaning “no narcotics”) not only addresses the debilitating effects of drug abuse on the mind and body, but also resolves why a person turned to drugs in the first place. Narconon constitutes a worldwide network of dozens of residential rehab centers. The Narconon program is based on the discoveries and writings of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.

