Health, Safety and Welfare Workshop Stage 3, 13 November 2024

Become an NUJ health and safety rep with the union's three-stage training.

The H&S Workshop 3 builds on the skills and knowledge gained in H&S Workshop 2. It explores workplace inspections, safety committees and other key H&S regulations that reps need to be aware of.

Course Outlines

Explore a rep’s rights to undertake an inspection

Know the aim and purpose of a safety committee

Develop an awareness of the “six pack” regulations

The courses are aimed at any new rep, a member who may be interested in getting more involved in their Chapel or Branch, or a more experienced rep who would like a refresher. The programme is relevant for any rep, whether they are staff or freelance.