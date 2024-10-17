Submit Release
Health, Safety and Welfare Workshop Stage 3, 13 November 2024

Become an NUJ health and safety rep with the union's three-stage training.

The H&S Workshop 3 builds on the skills and knowledge gained in H&S Workshop 2. It explores workplace inspections, safety committees and other key H&S regulations that reps need to be aware of.

Course Outlines

  • Explore a rep’s rights to undertake an inspection
  • Know the aim and purpose of a safety committee
  • Develop an awareness of the “six pack” regulations

The courses are aimed at any new rep, a member who may be interested in getting more involved in their Chapel or Branch, or a more experienced rep who would like a refresher. The programme is relevant for any rep, whether they are staff or freelance.

