H.R. 9564, Houthi Human Rights Accountability Act

H.R. 9564 would require the Administration to determine whether sanctions that are authorized under current law should be applied to foreign persons and entities affiliated with the Houthis who commit human rights violations, restrict humanitarian assistance to Yemen, or are involved in hostage-taking or false imprisonment of U.S. nationals. The bill also would require the Administration to annually report on Houthi efforts to obstruct humanitarian aid or regional stability in Yemen, as well as efforts to recruit Yemenis. The bill’s requirements would expire five years after enactment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.