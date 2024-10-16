S. 4638, National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
2025
2025-2029
2025-2034
Direct Spending (Outlays)
178
5,082
13,203
Revenues
*
-2
-5
Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit
178
5,084
13,208
Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)
520,994
888,235
not estimated
Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
> $2.5 billion
Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?
Yes
Mandate Effects
Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
> $5 billion
Contains intergovernmental mandate?
Yes, Under Threshold
Contains private-sector mandate?
Yes, Under Threshold
* = between -$500,000 and zero.
The bill would
- Authorize appropriations totaling $923.0 billion for 2025, including $922.8 billion for military functions of the Department of Defense (DoD) and the atomic energy defense activities of the Department of Energy and $0.2 billion for nondefense activities
- Prescribe end strength levels for active-duty and selected-reserve components of the U.S. Armed Forces
- Extend DoD’s authority to pay various bonuses and allowances to military personnel
- Change compensation and health care benefits for military personnel and their families
- Authorize loans and loan guarantees for research and development projects
- Modify authorities for privatizing military housing
- Impose intergovernmental mandates by preempting licensing laws and regulations administered by some intergovernmental entities
- Expand an existing private-sector mandate by requiring certain registrants for the military draft to provide information to the Selective Service System
Areas of significant uncertainty include
- Estimating the number of TRICARE beneficiaries who would use assisted reproductive technology
- Predicting how DoD would address requirements to increase purchases of domestically produced pharmaceuticals
- Anticipating the amount of unmet obligations related to foreign letters of credit for construction projects
