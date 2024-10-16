S. 4638, National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025

The bill would Authorize appropriations totaling $923.0 billion for 2025, including $922.8 billion for military functions of the Department of Defense (DoD) and the atomic energy defense activities of the Department of Energy and $0.2 billion for nondefense activities

Prescribe end strength levels for active-duty and selected-reserve components of the U.S. Armed Forces

Extend DoD’s authority to pay various bonuses and allowances to military personnel

Change compensation and health care benefits for military personnel and their families

Authorize loans and loan guarantees for research and development projects

Modify authorities for privatizing military housing

Impose intergovernmental mandates by preempting licensing laws and regulations administered by some intergovernmental entities

Expand an existing private-sector mandate by requiring certain registrants for the military draft to provide information to the Selective Service System