S. 4638, National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2025

2025-2029

2025-2034

Direct Spending (Outlays)

178

5,082

13,203

Revenues

*

-2

-5

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit

178

5,084

13,208

Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)

520,994

888,235

not estimated

Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

> $2.5 billion

Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?

Yes

Mandate Effects

Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

> $5 billion

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

Yes, Under Threshold

Contains private-sector mandate?

Yes, Under Threshold

* = between -$500,000 and zero.

The bill would
  • Authorize appropriations totaling $923.0 billion for 2025, including $922.8 billion for military functions of the Department of Defense (DoD) and the atomic energy defense activities of the Department of Energy and $0.2 billion for nondefense activities
  • Prescribe end strength levels for active-duty and selected-reserve components of the U.S. Armed Forces
  • Extend DoD’s authority to pay various bonuses and allowances to military personnel
  • Change compensation and health care benefits for military personnel and their families
  • Authorize loans and loan guarantees for research and development projects
  • Modify authorities for privatizing military housing
  • Impose intergovernmental mandates by preempting licensing laws and regulations administered by some intergovernmental entities
  • Expand an existing private-sector mandate by requiring certain registrants for the military draft to provide information to the Selective Service System
Areas of significant uncertainty include
  • Estimating the number of TRICARE beneficiaries who would use assisted reproductive technology
  • Predicting how DoD would address requirements to increase purchases of domestically produced pharmaceuticals
  • Anticipating the amount of unmet obligations related to foreign letters of credit for construction projects

S. 4638, National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025

