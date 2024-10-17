Art Worth Festival scheduled for October 25, 26 & 27 at the Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth, Texas

Art Worth Festival, Fort Worth Texas, October 25 to 27, 2024 Ceramic by Cathra-Anne Barker, Santa Fe NM Fiber as Fashion by Galina Kostanda-Lambert, Fort Myers FL

ART WORTH FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES ARTISTS SELECTED FOR 2024

FORT WORTH’SFALL ART FESTIVAL TO SHOWCASE WINNING ENTRANTS AT CLEARFORK IN THIRD ANNUAL FESTIVAL OF FINE ART & FINE CRAFT, OCTOBER 25, 26 & 72, 2024” — Greg Belz

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Art Worth Festival has revealed the roster of Artists selected by its panel of jurors to exhibit at this year’s event, on the lawns of The Shops at Clearfork, October 25, 26 & 27.The Art Worth Festival, a celebration of visual arts and classical music, is pleased to announce the Artists who have been invited to display their work in 2024. The successful entrants, selected from among hundreds of applicants, exemplify superlative levels of skill in 3-D disciplines ranging from glass and metal work to wood and clay, as well as 2-D media, such as painting, print-making, and photography.More than seventy-five Artists were invited to exhibit at this year’s event. Some are returning artists; many are new to the show and Fort Worth. The festival is focused on slow but steady growth: adding artists as growth in festival attendance and patronship merits. Eventually, as many as 120 artists could be included.The list of Art Worth Artists invited for 2024 follows; examples of their work may be viewed on the festival’s website Art Worth’s jury for the 2024 selection included Art Festival Directors, Sarah Umlauf from Clayton MO (The St. Louis Art Fair), and Camille Marchese, Miami FL (The Coconut Grove Art Festival), as well as Texas arts professionals, Janelle Montgomery (curator/researcher); Pamela Summers (artist); Shea Patterson Young (Director Fort Worth Art Dealers Association). Several of the jury's selections are names familiar to fans of Fort Worth's Main Street Art Festival; the caliber of work featured at Art Worth aspires to equal the level of the nation's top art fairs.Thirty-three outstanding Texas Artists comprise more than one-third of the exhibition, which includes Artists from across the United States. In addition to Artists’ displays, Art Worth will also feature live-demonstrations of glassblowing, metalsmithing, hand-thrown pottery, sculpture & woodturning, aimed at increasing public understanding of the skills and talents involved in creating art.The three-day event will also showcase Classical Music performances by area ensembles ranging from elementary and high schools to The Fort Worth Opera. The Shops at Clearfork’s feature a dozen restaurants, offering a wide array of dining options & Libations will be available on the lawns, thanks to Mesero, one of Clearfork’s leading restaurants.The third annual edition of the Art Worth Festival will take place Friday, October 25 (10am to 6pm), Saturday, October 26 (10am to 5pm); Sunday, October 22 (11am to 4pm).The Art Worth Festival is presented by All Saints Church Crestline, with additional support from Carson Hearing Care, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, & Central Market, as well as media sponsors, Classical Music Station WRR 101.1FM, 360 West Magazine, LKCM Media Group’s Hank FM & The Ranch FM; with additional support from the Ryan Family Foundation, The Meta Alice Keith Bratten Foundation, Carson Hearing Center, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and a grant from the Fort Worth Tourism Public Improvement District. The Art Worth Festival is produced by ArtWorks Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, proud to offer Fort Worth’s newest fine art and fine craft festival; admission to the Art Worth Festival is Free and open to the public.For more about the festival, see Art Worth’s website, or Art Worth’s Face Book and Instagram pages.ArtWorks Foundation exists to help artists grow in their business and their work through programs, exhibitions, and education initiatives in several southern states, and is working toward building a regional center for the Decorative Arts in Fort Worth, Texas.#30#High Resolution Images Available Upon Request

Overview of the Art Worth Festival, Fort Worth, Texas

