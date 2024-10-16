First Lady Abbott Celebrates Texas Women-Owned Businesses In New Braunfels

TEXAS, October 16 - October 16, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

First Lady Cecilia Abbott today touted Texas' women-owned businesses and the impact they have on the booming Texas economy at the Governor's Small Business Summit in New Braunfels.



"What makes Texas special is our people," said First Lady Abbott. "I am proud that our state is home to more than 1.3 million women business owners, making Texas a top state for women-owned businesses. We’re doing incredible work to make sure businesses of all sizes have the tools needed to succeed, and the Governor's Commission for Women is constantly working to advance economic opportunities for women in Texas. In Texas, we believe in the unlimited potential of women."



Addressing a crowd of more than 250 women entrepreneurs and local business leaders, First Lady Abbott highlighted women across Texas investing in themselves, their businesses, and their communities as they encourage young girls to believe in themselves and inspire change in others. During her remarks, the First Lady lauded that Texas leads the nation in jobs created by Black women business owners and Hispanic women business owners. The First Lady also encouraged Texans to take advantage of the resources that the State of Texas provides to help support their businesses and job creation.



The Governor's Small Business Summit — New Braunfels aims to help women-owned small businesses and aspiring female entrepreneurs reach new heights in their business journey. The Summit brings together local, state, and federal resource partners to provide key insights on critical business topics. Participants also get the opportunity to network with other women business owners and meet experts who will share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics. The event is co-hosted by the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Office, the Governor’s Commission for Women, the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, and the Texas Workforce Commission.



The Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Office and Office of Small Business Assistance also host Governor’s Small Business Webinars, sharing information about resources for small businesses and entrepreneurs in Texas through an online format. To view on-demand recordings of past webinars, visit: gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-webinars.



For more information, visit gov.texas.gov/events.