First artists for WOMADelaide 2025 revealed

Release date: 17/10/24

Music to the ears of music lovers and festivalgoers globally, WOMADelaide has revealed its first lineup of 47 artists for 2025.

For more than 30 years, WOMADelaide has been one of the most eclectic celebrations of culture in Australia by showcasing a rich assortment of music, arts and dance from across the globe.

Artists from all corners of the world will come together in Adelaide’s Botanic Park/Tainmuntilla from 7-10 March 2025, including PJ Harvey (UK), Nils Frahm (Germany), Mariza (Portugal), Goran Bregović & His Wedding & Funeral Band (Serbia), Cie Yoann Bourgeois (France), Bangarra Dance Theatre (Aus) and the recently announced Khruangbin (USA).

More than half of the WOMADelaide 2025 attendees are expected to be from interstate, driving bookings for the CBD’s hotels, restaurants, and bars, as well as tourism experiences across the state.

WOMADelaide 2025 will see the return of the WoMarkets – a shaded hub of more than 40 retail stalls, in the tradition of a marketplace where different cultures share their wares along Plane Tree Drive.

Also returning is The Studio, a theatre space created within the Adelaide Botanic High, where a range of performances have been presented since 2022. This year the festival welcomes Adelaide’s own Restless Dance Theatre in Seeing Through Darkness and actor/theatre-maker Dorcy Rugamba’s musical reading Hewa Rwanda: Letter to the Absent.

The festival will again host a plethora of taste-tempting international food stalls; the tranquil fine-dining experience of The Sanctuary Restaurant at Adelaide Zoo; the three-day conversational forum Planet Talks and KidZone – where adventure meets education for young festivalgoers.

One of the state’s iconic Mad March major events will continue to draw visitors to Adelaide for at least another five years, with the State Government extending its longstanding partnership with ‘the World’s Festival’ through to 2029.

The South Australian Government has been a partner of WOMADelaide since the festival’s inception in 1992. WOMADelaide was initially held biennially from 1993 until 2003 and has been held annually ever since.

WOAMDelaide 2025 artists announced today:

3% (AUS)

47SOUL (Palestine/Jordan)

Ana Carla Maza (Cuba)

Andrew Gurruwiwi Band (AUS)

Bala Desejo (Brazil)

Bangarra Dance Theatre – The Light Inside (AUS)

Bonny Light Horseman (USA)

Chris Kamu’ana Rohoimae - Pacific Break winner (Solomon Islands)

Cie Paris Benares - Chamôh (Camel) (France)

Delgres (France)

DJ Paulette (UK)

Dream Engine – Heliosphere (UK)

Duo Ruut (Estonia)

Durand Jones & The Indications (USA)

Ela Minus (Colombia)

Eleanor Jawurlngali – (AUS)

Elsy Wameyo (Kenya)

Emily Wurramara – (AUS)

Etran de l'Aïr (Niger)

Goran Bregović & His Wedding & Funeral Band (Serbia)

Hewa Rwanda (Rwanda/Senegal)

John Grant (USA)

The Joy (South Africa)

Khruangbin (USA)

Lindigo (Réunion)

The Lofty Mountain Band (AUS)

Majnun (Senegal)

The Mande Spirit (AUS)

Mariza (Portugal)

Miss Kanina (AUS)

Ngaiire (PNG/AUS)

Nils Frahm (Germany)

Nitin Sawhney (UK)

Norsicaa (UK/AUS)

O.TA.I.KO ZA MYOJIN (Japan)

PJ Harvey (UK)

Queen Omega (Trinidad & Tobago)

Restless Dance Theatre – Seeing Through Darkness (AUS)

Satish Vyas & U Rajesh (India)

Shabaka (UK)

Silent Observers (AUS)

Sun Ra Arkestra (USA)

Talisk (Scotland)

Trio da Kali (Mali)

UPK Project (AUS)

Wrong Way Up (South Sudan/AUS)

Yoann Bourgeois Art Company - The unreachable suspension point (France)

WOMADelaide is proudly supported by the State Government, through the South Australian Tourism Commission.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

True to WOMADelaide’s roots, this impressive line-up showcases the best of music, dance, art, and thinking from every corner of the world.

We know for more than 30 years WOMADelaide has attracted music lovers and festivalgoers from across the state, country, and world to the heart of our city – and with this diverse line-up, 2025 will be no different.

This is exactly why the State Government has committed to supporting WOMADelaide for the next five years, to help ensure the festival continues to bring world-class acts, attract visitors, and fill hotel rooms.

Now is the time to start locking in your March long-weekend plans in South Australia, to discover why Adelaide is the nation’s only UNESCO City of Music.

Attributable to Ian Scobie AM, WOMADelaide Director

WOMADelaide is when Adelaide throws its arms around the world to welcome, share, discover and celebrate music, arts and dance and today’s announcement of 47 groups from 28 countries demonstrates why it truly is ‘the world’s festival.