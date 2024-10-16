Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,645 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,260 in the last 365 days.

U.S., UAE Forces Begin Exercise Iron Defender in Arabian Gulf

The combined bilateral exercise is designed to broaden levels of cooperation, support long term regional security, and enhance interoperability. Scenarios included: visit, board, search and seizure, unmanned system integration, harbor defense, diving, medical training, and training at sea.


This is one of many exercises in which the U.S. military participates with partner nations in the Middle East intended to enhance partnerships and interoperability.

The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses nearly 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Bab al-Mandeb.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

U.S., UAE Forces Begin Exercise Iron Defender in Arabian Gulf

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more