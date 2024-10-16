U.S., UAE Forces Begin Exercise Iron Defender in Arabian Gulf

The combined bilateral exercise is designed to broaden levels of cooperation, support long term regional security, and enhance interoperability. Scenarios included: visit, board, search and seizure, unmanned system integration, harbor defense, diving, medical training, and training at sea.



This is one of many exercises in which the U.S. military participates with partner nations in the Middle East intended to enhance partnerships and interoperability.

The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses nearly 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Bab al-Mandeb.