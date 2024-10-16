Search Continues for VAQ-130 Aviators

Aerial operations continued through the night, launching from NAS Whidbey Island and searching in the area 30 miles west of Yakima, Wash. Responders are facing mountainous terrain, cloudy weather, and low visibility as the search is ongoing.

As of 11 a.m. on Oct. 16, neither the crew nor wreckage has been located.

Additional units supporting search and rescue include: U.S. Navy Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron One (VQ-1), Patrol Squadron (VP-46), NAS Whidbey Island Search and Rescue, and U.S. Army 4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

More information will be released as it becomes available.