Manufacturers Come Together in October for Intermodal Transport Informational Webinar

GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GKM WI Global Supply Chain, LLC (a Wisconsin Corporation), creators of The Wisconsin Platform, an innovative solution for intermodal traffic into and out of Wisconsin that increases supply-chain efficiencies, has announced its next Information Only Webinar will take place on October 30, 2024, at 10:00 am Central Time. The event is complimentary to attend but registration is required.

“We’re finding a great deal of interest in the GKM WI TEU Intermodal Circuitous Platform and so we’ve scheduled another information-only webinar,” said Garry Moss, President and CEO of GKM WI and the creator of the Wisconsin TEU Intermodal Platform. “Last month’s event was very successful. Having manufacturing executives share their experiences and explain their reasons for seeking a better solution was very useful to attendees.”

From 2013-2023, GKM WI management analyzed 10 years of linear and non-linear data, to integrate the final piece of the Schematic Design’s Circuitous Flow Model. With results for Imports quantified, attention turned to using the same model for companies that export. Key outcomes include but aren’t limited to; the elimination of Chassis Split, Pre-Pull, Drop, Overweight, Storage, Limited Access, Additional Drop and TEU Termination (Demurrage) fees, and inventory management.

The company’s methods have been in use by Wisconsin manufacturers for 10 years. In that time, not a single company using the platform has ever left it. This success has not gone unnoticed by manufacturers in surrounding states who also ship and receive cargo from the Port of Chicago. Exporters seek to reduce accessorial and other fees for door-to-door services. At the same time, importers want the ability to remove products from the trailer upon arrival and integrate them into inventory without additional sorting or handling.

As a result of this interest, GKM has expanded the Platform to include TEU flow-analytics, management, and transload services for companies that import or export products in, KS, MI, MO, IA, IN, KY, MN, OH, and TN. Moss expects some of the parties attending the October webinar will be coming from outside of Wisconsin.

“While there are still many manufacturers and producers in Wisconsin who can benefit from the platform, there are companies throughout the region that face the same challenges,” Moss said. “Manufacturers are seeking better practices to monitor variable costs associated with servicing TEUs.”

About GKM WI

GKM WI Global Supply Chain, LLC (a Wisconsin Corporation) was founded in 2015 when it gathered data and created a series of inter-woven Silos to provide short and long-term solutions for TEU Intermodal services to and from Chicago. Based on this research, the WI Platform was written and received copyrights from the US Trademark Office. On October 16, 2015, GKM WI conducted the first pilot in Illinois and began boarding clients. Since then, the Platform has saved manufacturers in Wisconsin millions of dollars. Not a single client has ever left the platform. To learn more about the WI TEU Intermodal Platform and read client testimonials, visit https://gkmwi.com/.

