Champlain CBP Officers Recover Stolen Vehicle

Inventory of the stolen vehicle turns up a loaded rifle and ammunition

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Champlain Port of Entry discovered a stolen vehicle, operated by a United States citizen.

Yesterday, CBP officers encountered a 2002 Chevrolet Astro van attempting entry into the United States, driven by a 36-year-old male U.S. citizen. The man indicated he had no intention to travel to Canada and performed a U-turn prior to crossing. During the inspection, CBP officers recognized some anomalies, the vehicle and man were then escorted to the secondary inspection area for further examination.

During the secondary examination, CBP officers discovered a loaded Ruger rifle along with 70 rounds of ammunition. After securing the rifle, working in conjunction with New York state troopers, it was determined that the vehicle was recently reported stolen.

“Our dedicated officers continue to intercept criminal activity to keep our communities and country safe,” said Area Port Director Steve Bronson. “Their skills, experience and knowledge, along with our strong relationships with local law enforcement, have led to continued success.”

After processing, the driver, rifle, ammunition and stolen vehicle were turned over to New York State Police to face felony charges of criminal possession of stolen property.

