CBP officers seize over $681K in narcotics at Hidalgo Port of Entry

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Hidalgo Port of Entry seized more than $681,000 in narcotics in a single enforcement action.

“This is a significant seizure and reflects the dedication of our officers to advancing our border security mission while facilitating lawful trade and travel, said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo Port of Entry.

On October 13 at the International Bridge in Hidalgo, Texas, a CBP officer referred a 2012 Dodge Journey driven by a 35-year-old male Mexican citizen for secondary inspection. During a secondary examination, CBP officers discovered packages containing a total of 51 pounds of alleged cocaine within the vehicle. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $681,737.

CBP seized the narcotics, vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.