Junior Achievement of Dallas Announces 2025 Dallas Business Hall of Fame Laureates

Chris LaTurno, Allie Beth Allman, Curtis Farmer, Dale Petroskey

Junior Achievement of Dallas will honor three distinguished leaders at the annual Dallas Business Hall of Fame, to be held February 22, 2025.

By recognizing their accomplishments, we ensure their legacy will inspire and shape the leaders of tomorrow.” — Chris LaTurno, President and CEO of Junior Achievement of Dallas

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Junior Achievement of Dallas (JA Dallas) will honor three distinguished leaders at the annual Dallas Business Hall of Fame , to be held February 22, 2025, at the Omni Dallas Hotel. The fundraising gala will celebrate the significant contributions of Allie Beth Allman, Curtis C. Farmer and Dale Petroskey to the Dallas business community.The Dallas Business Hall of Fame benefiting Junior Achievement of Dallas celebrates the best and brightest in the Dallas business community who have made a meaningful impact in our region. Now in its 27th year, the gala also raises funds to support Junior Achievement’s mission to inspire and prepare young people for success in a global economy.“Each of these Laureates has made a tremendous impact on our region,” said Chris LaTurno, President and CEO of Junior Achievement of Dallas. “They are business icons who exemplify the spirit of giving back through their companies and in the community. By recognizing their accomplishments, we ensure their legacy will inspire and shape the leaders of tomorrow.”Allie Beth Allman, Executive Director of the Board and Founder of Allie Beth Allman & Associates, has been a powerhouse in luxury residential real estate for over 30 years, and her name is synonymous with customer service. She has been on the Top Ten list of Dallas agents since her arrival on the residential real estate scene and Dallas County's Top Producer, competing with over 7,000 agents for three consecutive years. Allman’s team of agents is consistently top-ranked in Park Cities sales and has been recognized as the most productive single office in Dallas.Curtis C. Farmer, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comerica Incorporated and Comerica Bank, is a leader in the banking industry. With more than three decades of experience, including key roles at Wachovia Corporation, Farmer has guided Comerica to new heights since assuming the role of CEO in 2019. He serves on numerous boards, including the SMU Cox School of Business Executive Board and the Wake Forest University Board, and is an active member of the Bank Policy Institute and Dallas Citizens Council.Dale Petroskey is the President and CEO of the Dallas Regional Chamber, which plays a vital role in strengthening the region’s economy. Under his leadership, the Chamber was named National Chamber of the Year in 2022. Petroskey’s extensive career spans from his time as Assistant White House Press Secretary to President Ronald Reagan, to serving as President of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. He serves on several boards, including SMU’s Lyle School of Engineering, EducateDallas, the Dallas Mavericks Advisory Council and the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation.Since its inception, the Dallas Business Hall of Fame has raised more than $5 million. Those funds have helped JA of Dallas bring 700,000 local students learning experiences in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship, plus three million hours with corporate and community volunteers. These experiences are designed to empower today’s students to become the next generation of leaders, equipping them with the skills, knowledge and confidence needed to thrive.For tickets, sponsorship opportunities and more information on the event, visit jadallasbusinesshalloffame.org.About Junior Achievement of DallasJunior Achievement of Dallas (JA Dallas) inspires and prepares young people to succeed in a global economy. Over the last 70 years, the nonprofit organization has reached nearly 1 million students across the region with learning experiences in financial literacy, workplace readiness and entrepreneurship. Last year, JA Dallas brought more than 119,664 students hands-on, immersive experiences to help them build the skillsets and mindsets needed to achieve and lead. Corporate and community volunteers shared over 513,007 hours of their time to mentor and inspire these young people during experiences delivered in 78 school partners and with six nonprofit partners. Research shows that JA Alumni are more likely to have a college degree, feel confident managing money, have career success and have started a business as an adult. For more information, visit www.jadallas.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.