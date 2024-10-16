Governor orders flags to half-staff in honor of Sen. John Arthur Smith

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has ordered all flags in the state of New Mexico to be flown at half-staff in honor of former state senator John Arthur Smith, who passed away on October 7. Flags will be lowered from sunrise on October 18 until sundown on October 21.

Smith served the people of New Mexico for over three decades, representing District 35—which includes Dona Ana, Hidalgo, Luna, and Sierra Counties—from 1989 until his retirement in 2020. As the longtime chairman of the New Mexico Senate Finance Committee, he earned the respect of colleagues across the political spectrum, guiding the state’s fiscal policy with prudence and ensuring that funds were used wisely to benefit New Mexicans.

Smith championed wise state investments in healthcare and education, particularly in his hometown of Deming, where he advocated for improved hospitals and schools. He also played a pivotal role in the creation of the Early Childhood Education and Care Department trust fund, laying the foundation for universal, high-quality childcare in New Mexico and serving as a national leader in early childhood education reform.

“Senator John Arthur Smith’s dedication to our state, his financial expertise, and his commitment to improving the lives of New Mexicans will leave a lasting legacy,” said Lujan Grisham. “It is fitting to honor his life of public service through this period of mourning.”