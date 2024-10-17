Intelligent Memory Launches High Density 16Gb x4 DDR4 DRAM Components and 64GB DDR4 DRAM Modules

DDR4 x4 compents from Intelligent Memory

New products will be launched at electronica 2024, hall B4.10

x4 DRAM components are rare as they are often exclusively used for DRAM memory modules. With our new range, we provide more choice and options for today’s data-intensive specialty applications” — David Raquet, Global VP Sales and Marketing at Intelligent Memory.

ESCHBORN / FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intelligent Memory (IM) introduces new DDR4 components with an x4 output width expanding its existing offering of x8 and x16 DDR4 DRAM components. The new DDR4 components have a density of 16Gb with clock speeds up to 1600MHz which can deliver high data bandwidth up to 3200Mbps. They are fully JEDEC compliant and available in commercial and industrial temperature ranges. This makes them ideal for building high density and high-speed DRAM modules such as RDIMMs.Intelligent Memory is one of the few memory manufacturers to offer both DRAM components and DRAM modules, in addition to its customizable NAND flash memory portfolio. Consequently, Intelligent Memory has also launched two new DDR4 memory modules with a x4 organization for operating temperatures ranging from -40 to +95 degrees Celsius: The IM 32GB DDR4 VLP RDIMM in 1 rank, and the IM 64GB DDR4 RDIMM in 2 ranks.“DRAM components in x4 organizations are hard to get as most memory manufacturers prefer to keep them for their own DRAM memory modules,” explained David Raquet, Global Vice President Sales and Marketing at Intelligent Memory.“Moreover, the components and the modules are available in commercial temperature ranges only. With our x4 DDR4 DRAM range, we provide more choice and options for today’s data-intensive specialty applications like data loggers.”The new DDR4 components and modules are sampling today and will be available in volumes through Intelligent Memory’s network of distribution partners in Q1 2025. In addition, Intelligent Memory will be releasing 32Gb DDR4 components in different configurations and temperature grades throughout 2025, beginning with a x16 version in both commercial and industrial temperature grade from Q2 2025.More information on the new components and modules are available on the booth of MEMPHIS Electronic in B4.101.About Intelligent MemoryIntelligent Memory has been developing memory products for demanding industrial applications since 1991 (as Pacific Force Technology Limited until 2013). The extensive product portfolio consists of DRAM ICs and modules (from SDR to DDR4) and a variety of managed NAND products for industrial applications like SATA or PCIe SSDs, SD & microSD cards, CF cards, USB sticks and eMMC. All solutions of Intelligent Memory have been designed to meet the industry’s demands for quality, reliability, longevity and long-term availability. For more information visit: www.intelligentmemory.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.