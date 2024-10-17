GURNICK ACADEMY OF MEDICAL ARTS HOSTS 20TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts moved its main campus and headquarters from San Mateo to San Jose, California, in January 2024. The new 40,000-square-foot facility provides more efficient classroom configurations and working space for staff and faculty.

Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts commemorates 20 years of instructing the next generation of healthcare professionals.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts commemorates 20 years of instructing the next generation of healthcare professionals. The school’s vicennial anniversary festivities will commence at their flagship campus and novel San Jose (Calif.) headquarters on Friday, October 25, at 9 AM.Moreover, the platinum celebration will highlight two decades of educational accomplishments for the school.In 2004, a fledgling healthcare school launched in the Bay Area. At the time, Gurnick Academy had one classroom, 14 students, and a singular modality—Ultrasound Technology.It soon expanded beyond its sonography offering. By 2005, the school had established a second campus in Concord, and in 2008, two more were established in Modesto and Fresno.Through the years, other campuses, multiple accreditations, and an array of allied healthcare programs were added to its lineup. Today, the Academy’s offerings include more than 20 allied healthcare disciplines, with an online reach extending into Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Jersey, and Florida, with more states on the horizon.Using a mission to “Integrate, Empower, and Achieve,” Gurnick presently has a student body of over 3,500 students. Today, the school confers certificates, diplomas, and associate and bachelor-level degrees in modalities ranging from imaging to advanced nursing, medical assisting, nuclear medicine, and more.While partnering with medical clinics and hospitals in clinical education, school leaders believe skills and knowledge must align to foster quality learning outcomes. By providing essential didactics, tools, and resources for students to reach their full potential, Gurnick’s programs feature flexible learning options. The school’s work-ready model encompasses multiple in-person, distance learning, and hybrid formats.Beyond the classroom, the school supports the communities where it operates. They are a frequent gold winner of the California Association of Private Postsecondary Schools ( CAPPS ) Service Awards for their philanthropic and humanitarian efforts. Additionally, they support the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.In 2020, the student body was called to mitigate shortfalls in the job market. At the height of COVID-19, Gurnick’s students answered the call to work in centers where senior staff had walked out. In 2022, Gurnick Academy made news with a newly built, high-level Simulation Learning Center . The new lab allows high-fidelity mannequins to be used for student labs and affords a better matching of lesson objectives than traditional labs might.Beyond these accomplishments, Gurnick Academy seeks to provide competent medical workers wherever it has influence. “Our students, faculty, and staff exemplify the highest standards of skills and education,” says Konstantin Gourji, Gurnick Academy’s chief executive officer and founder. “We are dedicated to serving our communities by providing a knowledgeable, trustworthy, and skilled medical workforce.”Looking back, the school looks forward to celebrating its 20th anniversary with the press, its faculty, staff, and alumni. Festivities will feature an official program and refreshments. The celebration is by invitation only. The address for the festivities is 1641 North First Street, San Jose. Interested press, RSVP to Assistant Campus Director Sanjay Bhuria at (408) 850-3725 or email sbhuria@gurnick.edu.Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts is a private, post-secondary academy offering quality allied healthcare education, imaging, and nursing programs across California.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.