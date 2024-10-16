Guarding the Grid: Wyoming Army Guard Undergoes Critical Cybersecurity Evaluation

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – In today’s environment, cyber threats are more pervasive than ever. Transnational criminal groups and nation-states engage in daily cyber attacks, targeting critical infrastructure.

The U.S. Army National Guard Cyber Hygiene Assistance Team helps protect our grid. They conducted an assistance mission from Aug. 19 to 23, 2024, to assist the Wyoming Army National Guard with preparations for the U.S. Army Cyber Command Cyber Operational Readiness Assessment to evaluate their cybersecurity posture.

The assessment is part of ongoing efforts to ensure the highest level of security across the Department of Defense Information Network.

“Every computer and networking device connected to the network is an avenue nefarious actors can use to access our network,” said Lt. Col. Stephen Fish, the Army Guard CHAT team lead. “Ensuring these devices are secure is not just about protecting data but safeguarding our entire national defense infrastructure.”

The CORA inspection is a comprehensive process that scrutinizes both the technological infrastructure and the operational practices related to cybersecurity. This two-week inspection assesses an organization’s overall risk to the DOD Information Network, with risk levels ranging from very low to very high. Organizations with high or very high risk may face severe consequences, such as being quarantined or disconnected from the network.

“CORA isn’t just a check on the technology in use,” Fish explained. “It’s an all-encompassing inspection that looks at the security-minded culture of users, leadership engagement in cyber and personal security, policies, procedures, and how information is secured on classified and unclassified networks. This holistic approach reduces overall risk to our national security.”

The Army Guard’s preparation for CORA begins six months before the inspection, with weekly meetings and in-depth evaluations of various cybersecurity areas. The CHAT conducts a one-week on-site mission three months before the inspection, collaborating directly with personnel and administrators to access and enhance their cybersecurity posture. After this mission, preliminary results are presented to state senior leadership, providing a clear picture of their security status and allowing them to make informed decisions on necessary actions.

“The CHAT program has been instrumental in increasing cybersecurity across the Army Guard,” Fish said. “When I started in 2019, the Army Guard had a pass rate of around 50% in the predecessor to CORA, the Command Cyber Readiness Inspection. Thanks to the efforts of the CHAT program, this pass rate has soared to over 90%, a testament to the effectiveness of our approach.”

Fish shares the secret to his team’s success.

“We don’t just come to do an assessment, leave a location with a list of things to fix and wish them luck,” he said. “We start working with locations months in advance, build relationships and stick with them all the way through the end of their inspection.”

Additionally, the team includes highly talented Soldiers from multiple states, according to Fish. “Active duty and reserves do not have the capability or flexibility in force structure to establish the same type of program, which is why we are so successful.”

In response to these escalating cyber threats, the Army Guard has implemented proactive measures to strengthen its defenses. However, Lejeune emphasized that every user plays a role in safeguarding the network.

“The Army National Guard deploys a sophisticated and effective cyber defense infrastructure to protect against these threats,” said Lt. Col. Robert Lejeune, Wyoming Army Guard deputy chief of staff information management. “However, technology alone is not the answer—people are the solution. Our G6 [Department of Information Management] has a very talented group of individuals who fight this fight every day, but everyone who uses the network is needed to defend it.”

Lejeune provides five essential tips for regular users to enhance cybersecurity efforts:

Don’t leave your Common Access Card in your computer, and avoid using your phone number as your PIN: With the rise of identity theft and the ease of accessing personal information, securing your access credentials is crucial.

Avoid using wireless keyboards and mice: The frequencies used by these devices are not secure and can be intercepted. Wired versions offer a more secure alternative.

Protect personally identifiable information and adhere to Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act requirements: Preventing identity theft is essential for maintaining individual readiness.

Follow controlled unclassified information, operational, informational and physical security measures: Protecting sensitive and classified information is vital to national security.

Educate and protect yourself: Start with the personal measures outlined in the annual Cyber Awareness Challenge. These steps will protect you and safeguard your loved ones.

“The collective effort of every individual using the network is crucial to defending it against potential threats,” Lejeune said. “By adhering to these tips, users can significantly bolster the cybersecurity efforts of DOIM, ensuring a more secure environment for all.”