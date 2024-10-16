Idaho Commerce Expands Support for Rural Idaho Under New Rural Services TeamOct10

MEDIA ALERT

Contact: Cody Allred

Idaho Commerce

208.334.2470

cody.allred@commerce.idaho.gov

Idaho Commerce Expands Support for Rural Idaho Under New Rural Services Team

BOISE, Idaho (October 10, 2024) – The Idaho Department of Commerce is pleased to announce the formation of a new Rural Services team to further the department’s involvement and support of rural Idaho.

The Rural Services team will be led by seasoned economic development professional Jerry Miller, Rural Services Manager. Miller has over 29 years of experience in the field of community and economic development at Idaho Commerce.

Under Miller’s leadership, the Rural Services team will support and strengthen rural communities and over 180,000 small businesses through a variety of initiatives and programs such as the Idaho Gem Grant, Idaho Main Street Program, the Rural Impact Strategy and Idaho Rural Partnership (IRP). Idaho’s rural communities and entrepreneurs are at the heart of the state, and this new team and its resources will help rural Idaho thrive.

In his spare time, Miller serves on the boards of the Community Development Council, a national organization devoted to the practice of community development, and Rural Development Initiatives, an organization dedicated to strengthening rural people, places and economies in the Pacific Northwest. Miller is the president for the Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS) Idaho Chapter, an organization serving the families and coworkers of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

“Rural communities are the backbone of our nation,” Miller said. “Rural communities provide the food, fiber, fuel, material and recreational opportunities upon which our economy is built. Commerce’s creation of a Rural Services team is an important step in ensuring the continued success and vibrancy of the Gem State for future generations. As someone who has dedicated his career to community service, it’s an honor to be charged with leading Commerce’s Rural Services team. My hope is to build a prosperous and resilient Idaho for the generations to come.”

In addition to Miller, the team will be joined by long-time Idaho Commerce team member Jenny Hemly. Hemly will serve as a Rural Services Specialist on the team with 23 years’ experience in economic development, and her most recent 10 years at Idaho Commerce. Hemly has spent her career providing customized consulting to assist the growth and success of existing businesses and communities across the state. She has collaborated across all levels of leadership in the private, public and nonprofit sectors to learn and share valuable information about resources and best practices.

Hemly is a board member of the Rotary Club of Boise-Downtown and holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Idaho.

“Supporting Idaho businesses starts with empowering Idaho communities,” Hemly said. “I am excited to join the Rural Services team to help our rural areas thrive, drive job creation and strengthen local economies.”

“The Rural Services team is a timely new endeavor for our department,” Idaho Commerce Director Tom Kealey said. “At Idaho Commerce, we move at the speed of business to meet our Idaho communities and businesses’ evolving needs. This new team adds focus for rural Idaho to bolster our community programs and initiatives. We look forward to new, meaningful Idaho rural partnerships by this team.”

Learn more about this team at: https://commerce.idaho.gov/ruralservices/

