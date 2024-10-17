Anumá Aerospace Appoints Co-Founder and Inventor Jamie Little to Role of Chief Executive Officer

Anumá Aerospace Corporation

Appointment reflects a more accurate alignment of duties as momentum surrounding Anumá’s patented partial-vacuum lift technology grows

When I first read Jamie's patent, I thought her idea could change the world.” — Diana Little, President and Chair of the Board

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anumá Aerospace Corporation , the leading pioneer in partial-vacuum lift (PVL) technology, today announced that Jamie Little, co-founder and the inventor of partial-vacuum lift (PVL), has been named Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Jamie will succeed former CEO Diana Little, who will transition to President and Chair of the Board. This new structure reflects a more accurate separation of duties as Jamie steps forward to communicate the groundbreaking potential of PVL."When I first read Jamie's patent, I thought her idea could change the world,” said Diana. “We set about creating Anumá, and I agreed to take on the business side while she focused on the technology. Now, with a NOAA Phase II SBIR grant in progress, positive engineering progress, a great team of engineers and advisors, and four years of demonstrated coachability, Jamie's poised to take Anuma to the next level. I could not be more proud."Anumá’s PVL technology replaces the need for helium in existing aerostat and airship programs, creating ultra-long endurance aircraft with on-board solar arrays and no need to land for refueling or refilling lifting gas. PVL allows for years-long medium-altitude platform system deployments but retains the ability to be upgraded when desired, unlike satellite systems. This means Anumá is uniquely positioned to provide sustainable solutions for the DoD in applications such as persistent, low-energy aerial platforms for:● sensors● communications● intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR)● border patrol● missile defense"I'm very excited to take the helm at Anumá,” said Jamie. “Diana has done an excellent job leading the team to this point. Anumá's bold vision of decarbonizing long-haul, heavy-lift transportation remains our target, with our weather data-as-a-service solution and persistent ISR platform as development milestones along the way. Anumá's talented team is ready to transform the lighter-than-air industry and bring the full promise of a clean airship transport industry to fruition."Jamie continues, “Diana will continue to be an integral asset as President and Chair of the Board.” As President and Chair of the Board, Diana will be responsible for assembling Anumá’s formal corporate Board of Directors, providing a higher level of fiduciary oversight as the company matures.Jamie Little will present a paper at the upcoming Airship Association International Conference 2024 (AAIC 2024), October 24-27, 2024, in Frankfurt, Germany, where she will discuss partial-vacuum lift technology.To learn more about the broad range of applications of Anumá’s patented PVL technology, visit https://www.anumaaerospace.com/ About Anumá AerospaceAt Anumá Aerospace, we envision a world where the promise of globalization can be achieved with environmentally conscious, sustainable, and efficient transportation solutions. We're building solar-electric, partial-vacuum lift (PVL) aerostats and airships capable of true vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), nearly unlimited range and endurance, and zero emissions. Our solutions can bring surety, security, and sustainability to the global supply chain while providing access to underserved and otherwise inaccessible communities.

