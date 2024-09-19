Headlands Research to Open New Clinical Research Site in El Paso, Texas

Office will be led by Dr. Ryan Casey, a family medicine clinician experienced in treating underserved communities along the U.S. southern border region

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Headlands Research, a leading multinational network of clinical trial sites, today announced it will launch a new clinical research site in El Paso, Texas in Q4, expanding clinical trial access to a large, traditionally underserved Hispanic population. The site will focus on metabolic/endocrine, healthy volunteer/vaccine, and pain clinical trials.“At Headlands Research, our goal remains the same: to improve clinical research and accelerate therapeutic development,” said Kyle Burtnett, CEO of Headlands Research. “I am confident that our new site, under Dr. Ryan Casey’s superb leadership, will help support this goal, getting innovative treatments to a population historically left out of clinical research.”Headlands Research El Paso will be led by principal investigator (PI) Dr. Ryan Casey, a board-certified family physician licensed in the US and Mexico. Dr. Casey’s clinical experience includes practicing in rural, underserved communities in the U.S. southern border region. He has contributed to community health collaborations serving migrant and seasonal farm workers in AZ and other Hispanic community members in CA, NM, and TX.“I’m thrilled to support the Headlands Research mission by serving a population I have long been committed to,” said Dr. Casey, PI at Headlands Research El Paso. “It’s an exciting time in our site network’s journey, and I look forward to contributing to valuable research and impacting the lives of participants and their families.”According to recent census data, the El Paso metropolitan area is home to nearly 680,000 residents, 83% of whom identify as Hispanic. Sitting on the Rio Grande River across the US-Mexico border from Ciudad Juárez, El Paso is the second largest US city with a Hispanic majority.“The opening of our El Paso site comes at a time when regulatory bodies are urging pharmaceutical companies to prioritize representativeness,” continued Burtnett. “We are happy to continue our commitment to recruiting and retaining diverse, representative participant populations.”Headlands Research is an integrated clinical site network with 19 fully-owned sites across the US and Canada, more than 50 physicians, and over 550 clinical research professionals serving a diverse geographic area and participant population. With a mission to improve lives by advancing innovative medical therapies, Headlands Research focuses on a systems-wide approach to four key therapeutic areas: central nervous system, mental health, metabolic/endocrine, and vaccines/healthy volunteers. The organization prides itself on employing physicians from the diverse communities they serve, with nearly all sites featuring multilingual staff.Speak with executives, site leaders, and representatives from Headlands Research at the upcoming SCRS Global Site Solutions Summit, September 27-28, in Hollywood, Florida. Headlands [thought leaders will participate in multiple panels and events, including Chief Business Development Officer Laura Chazal in “Site Leaders: What Keeps Us Up at Night,” a confidential and transparent breakout session on Saturday, September 28, at 1:15 pm or 2:45 pm.To learn more about Headlands Research and its extensive network of clinical research sites, visit https://headlandsresearch.com , contact info@headlandsresearch.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn.About Headlands ResearchHeadlands Research is a multinational integrated clinical trial site organization with a mission to improve lives by advancing innovative medical therapies. Its group of exceptional sites focuses on large-volume recruitment of diverse and specialty patient populations while delivering the highest quality data. Headlands Research’s principal investigators are proven industry leaders in their fields with expertise in a wide variety of indications. Utilizing expert recruitment strategies and access to diverse patients through its site databases and physician partnerships, Headlands Research has successfully completed more than 5,000 clinical trials. Additional information about the company is available at www.headlandsresearch.com

