Thoropass CEO Sam Li Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship Excellence

Sam Li Goldman Sachs Entrepreneur

Sam Li, CEO and Co-Founder of Thoropass, is recognized among the most exceptional entrepreneurs at 2024 Builders and Innovators Summit

It’s a great honor to be recognized as an exceptional entrepreneur by Goldman Sachs.” — Sam LI, CEO and Co-Founder of Thoropass

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Sam Li , CEO and Co-Founder of Thoropass , as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2024 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California. Thoropass is known as the leader in infosec compliance solutions, and under Sam Li’s leadership, the company has supplemented its core products with audit services, pentesting, and AI cybersecurity solutions.Goldman Sachs selected Sam Li from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Sam Li co-founded Thoropass (then Laika) in 2019, and serves as its CEO. Before Thoropass, Sam began his career as an analyst at Goldman Sachs. He was also an EIR at Bain Capital Ventures after running Zinc Platform, a YC-backed InsurTech startup, as its co-founder and CTO. He studied CS at the University of Virginia and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.Thoropass has experienced exponential growth since leading the infosec compliance industry in extending cybersecurity protection. This year Thoropass was recognized as #427 in the Inc 5000 awards for fastest growing companies, and won the Best Security Compliance in Enterprise award from the Cloud Security Awards.“It’s a great honor to be recognized as an exceptional entrepreneur by Goldman Sachs,” said Sam Li. “Starting a company is a unique challenge, but sustaining one through increasing growth is an entirely different opportunity. I’m proud of the work our company has done to increase our client base, partners, and offerings during particularly challenging economic times.”“I am thrilled to recognize Sam Li as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2024,” said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. “Sam Li and his team have built an impressive business that continues to grow at scale. We look forward to bringing this year’s cohort together to share insights on topics ranging from the evolving geopolitical landscape and accessing new pools of capital to using the power of storytelling to reach new audiences.”In its 13th year, Goldman’s Builders and Innovators Summit is the can’t miss gathering for Founders and CEOs of high growth companies. Previous honorees have gone on to lead multi-billion dollar companies, both in the private and public markets. In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs each year, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.About ThoropassThoropass, previously known as Laika, focuses on facilitating infosec compliance processes for businesses, ensuring that regulatory adherence enhances rather than hinders operational progress. The organization integrates software solutions and direct services into its clients' operational frameworks, aiming for seamless audit preparedness annually. With a team of in-house, independent auditors proficient in major compliance frameworks such as SOC 2, HITRUST, HIPAA, GDPR, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, and ISO 42001, among others, Thoropass conducts over 500 audits every year, with a commitment to supporting companies in maintaining high standards of compliance and security.About Goldman SachsGoldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world. Press related questions about the Summit or Goldman Sachs, please contact Sophia Anthony at Sophia.Anthony@gs.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.