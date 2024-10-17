ACT Launches the "Powering Tomorrow" Misinformation and State Progress Tracker

The power to fight back against misinformation is now in your hands.

ACT launches the "Powering Tomorrow" Campaign, a first-of-its-kind online tool to empower communities in the fight against climate misinformation.

Disinformation can influence public discussions on climate issues, hinder the advancement of state policies, and obstruct the approval of essential clean energy projects.” — Joe Curtatone, ACT President

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alliance for Climate Transition (ACT) is excited to announce the launch of the "Powering Tomorrow" Campaign. The campaign features a new Misinformation Tracker, which is set to go live today. This online tool is the first of its kind and is designed to empower communities in the fight against climate misinformation.

It provides accurate information and debunks false narratives surrounding critical technologies and policy. What makes it unique is that it allows users to respond in real-time across social media platforms, putting the power back in the hands of the public.

"Disinformation can influence public discussions on climate issues, hinder the advancement of state policies, and obstruct the approval of essential clean energy projects," said Joe Curtatone, ACT president. "As, we have seen first hand around the recent hurricanes, if left unaddressed, a falsehood can easily gain acceptance as the truth. Our new tracker is intended to filter out the noise and ensure that misinformation and well-funded disinformation campaigns do not overshadow the truth. We need facts – not fear to accelerate the climate transition and diverse climate economy.”

The "Powering Tomorrow" Misinformation Tracker leverages ACT’s ecosystem of local activists to monitor and report misinformation in real-time. By providing up-to-date, reliable information on topics such as electric vehicles, heat pumps, renewable energy, and battery storage, the tool allows users to quickly and easily counter misinformation. It is also equipped with features that facilitate sharing verified information across social media platforms, ensuring individuals can respond swiftly to false claims wherever they appear.

“ACT’s new application democratizes knowledge, ensuring that policymakers and everyday Americans have easy-to-use tools they need to push back on misinformation,” said Max Morgan, principal at Manhattan Strategies, a development partner. “As we become ever-more dependent on AI to answer questions – from the simplest to the most complex – ACT is getting ahead by transforming deeply-sourced research into shareable content. That’s what this is all about: reaching people where they are.”

As we navigate an increasingly urgent climate reality, it's time to counter the spread of falsehoods. The Powering Tomorrow Misinformation Tracker promotes accurate, science-based information and ensures that the truth shapes our future. Join the campaign. https://www.joinact.org/poweringtomorrow/home

###

About ACT:

ACT (The Alliance for Climate Transition) leads the just, equitable, and rapid transition to a clean energy future and a diverse climate economy. ACT members span the broad spectrum of the clean energy industry, including clean transportation, energy efficiency, wind, solar, energy storage, microgrids, fuel cells, and advanced and “smart” technologies. ACT is dedicated to growing the climate economy across the region.

ACT includes The Alliance for Climate Transition, a nonprofit business member organization, and ACT Institute, a nonprofit focused on industry research, innovation, policy development, and strategic communications. ACT’s innovation program includes Cleantech Open Northeast, the Northeast affiliate of the national cleantech accelerator Cleantech Open, and Cleantech Navigate, which provides cleantech startups with curated connections to mentors, test sites, customers, corporate partners, and investors. ACT brings together business leaders and key stakeholders to engage in influential policy discussions and business initiatives while building connections that propel the clean energy industry forward.

Visit www.JoinACT.org for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.