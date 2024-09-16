NECEC Rebrands as ACT to Accelerate the Northeast Climate Transition

The Alliance for Climate Transition is the premier voice of business building a world-class clean energy hub in the Northeast.

ACT aims to accelerate the transition to a clean energy future and diverse climate economy through policy, innovation, and environmental justice communities.

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Northeast Clean Energy Council (NECEC) is proud to announce its rebrand to ACT (The Alliance for Climate Transition), a name that reflects the organization’s renewed commitment to leading the charge toward a just and equitable clean energy future and diverse climate economy. This strategic rebrand is part of a broader initiative to enhance our impact, visibility, and alignment with our mission to empower individuals, businesses, and governments to adopt clean energy solutions and drive meaningful climate action.

ACT aims to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy future by advocating for progressive climate policies, fostering innovation in clean energy technologies, and empowering communities and individuals to participate in the climate economy. Our mission remains steadfast: to lead the just, equitable, and rapid transition to a clean energy future and diverse climate economy.

"ACT, previously known as NECEC, has spent the past 18 months engaging with our members and stakeholders across the climate ecosystem in the Northeast to determine the critical priorities to accelerate the climate transition in a just and equitable manner. The feedback was clear: continue to be the leading convener within the ecosystem and enhance our impact across technology and innovation, strategic partnerships, workforce development, and municipal decarbonization. As a board, we are confident that our strategy will lead to even greater climate impact and visibility as we move forward with urgency," stated Daniel Goldman, Chair of ACT’s Board of Directors.

The name “ACT” encapsulates the urgency and proactive stance required to address the climate crisis. As the organization continues to evolve, the rebrand to ACT signifies a shift towards a more action-oriented approach, emphasizing the need for immediate and impactful climate solutions. This change also reflects our expanded focus on clean energy and the broader climate economy, reinforcing our mission to foster progressive legislation, municipal leadership, nature-positive development, workforce development, energy justice, communications, and innovation.

What to Expect:

With this rebrand, ACT will launch a series of new initiatives in mid-October to amplify its influence and effectiveness in the fight against climate change.

These initiatives include:

Combating Disinformation: Developing advanced tools and resources to counteract climate misinformation and educate the public.

Grassroots Activation: Empowering local activists through ACTivate and providing tools to advocate for sustainable policies and fight misinformation.

Powering Tomorrow: Launching a participatory campaign to mobilize our members and the public around the climate transition, emphasizing the power of every community in shaping a sustainable future.

As part of the rebrand, ACT will implement refreshed visual identity elements, a new website, and an expanded social media presence on platforms like Instagram to engage a broader, younger audience.

“Our rebrand to ACT is more than just a name change; it’s a call to action,” said Joe Curtatone, President of ACT. “We are doubling down on our commitment to drive the transition to a clean energy future and build a diverse, equitable climate economy. ACT represents our belief that immediate, collective action is necessary to combat the climate crisis, and we are excited to lead this charge.”

For more information about ACT and our initiatives, please visit www.JoinACT.org.

About ACT:

ACT (The Alliance for Climate Transition) leads the just, equitable, and rapid transition to a clean energy future and a diverse climate economy. ACT members span the broad spectrum of the clean energy industry, including clean transportation, energy efficiency, wind, solar, energy storage, microgrids, fuel cells, and advanced and “smart” technologies. ACT is dedicated to growing the climate economy across the region.

ACT includes The Alliance for Climate Transition, a nonprofit business member organization, and ACT Institute, a nonprofit focused on industry research, innovation, policy development, and strategic communications. ACT’s innovation program includes Cleantech Open Northeast, the Northeast affiliate of the national cleantech accelerator Cleantech Open, and Cleantech Navigate, which provides cleantech startups with curated connections to mentors, test sites, customers, corporate partners, and investors. ACT brings together business leaders and key stakeholders to engage in influential policy discussions and business initiatives while building connections that propel the clean energy industry forward.

Visit www.JoinACT.org for more information.

