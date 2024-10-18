ES3™ Announces the Release of an Interactive Experience for Warner Brothers Discovery’s 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

We're thrilled to be working with WBD to bring films to life in new and interactive ways.” — said Charlie Millar, President of ES3

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electronic Systems Software Solutions Inc. (ES3) is excited to announce it is working with Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD) to release a premium, interactive brand experience for the highly anticipated film “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.”ES3 INGAGE platform will provide audiences in the home entertainment transactional window a premium, interactive brand experience for the recently released box office hit film “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” from Warner Bros. Pictures.ES3's proprietary INGAGE platform will provide an immersive interactive experience for audiences engaging with the film across multiple TV platforms and Multichannel Video Programming Distributors (MPVDs) in the US and Canada. Features include extended movie previews, behind-the-scenes videos, character bios and more, driving consumer engagement.The “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” experience will also feature a special interactive game to further engage fans, who can easily play with their TV remote."We're thrilled to be working with WBD to bring films to life in new and interactive ways," said Charlie Millar, President of ES3. "Our INGAGE platform is designed create premium marketing and sales programs that connect fans with the films they love, enhancing the viewing experience and ultimately driving deeper engagement and film sales.”The content experience is set to launch in October 2024, with continued updates to keep the experiences fresh and engaging.Additional interactive brand experiences for WBD films will be announced in the future.With exclusive content, branded games, trivia, character guides and more, INGAGE attracts viewers and keeps them connected to the brands they love while driving higher revenue and brand awareness for content companies and distributorsImmersive INGAGE experiences, already being enjoyed by millions of viewers, have been designed for premium networks and brands such as HBO, House of the Dragon, Discovery, MGM+ , Godfather of Harlem, Sesame Street and many more.About ES3™ES3 is the leader in interactive TV application experiences for TV. Over the past 22 years, ES3 has delivered leading interactive video products with top customers and brands through the most pivotal times in entertainment history. Over the years, ES3 has established customers relationships with Bell Canada, Bell Media, DIRECTV, AT&T, Comcast, Rogers, Microsoft, Intel, TiVo and many more.ES3 redefines the way brands connect with relevant audiences through immersive, experiential campaigns–driving discovery and conversion. ES3’s one-of-a-kind interactive experiential ad marketing platform INGAGE, has been used by brands such as Game of Thrones, HBO, HBO Max, Discovery, Crave and more. ES3’s fully programmed holiday events, such as Santa Tracker and Holiday Countdown are world renowned and are delivered to more than 27 million TV households in Canada and the US.ES3 connects businesses to relevant audiences and audiences to relevant brands through its Professional Services practice and its Subscription OnDemand programs. The company is one of the largest aggregators of subscription video on demand to pay television operators in the US and Canada, with over 18 catalogues and thousands of hours of exclusive content for distribution to pay tv under license.Be sure to visit https://es3.ca to learn more.

