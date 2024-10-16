InventionHome® Product Developers Create Specialized Pillow that Perfectly Accommodates the Corner of a Couch or Sofa

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- David and Katherine A. of Bolivar, MO are the creators of the Comfy Corner, a modified, L-shaped couch pillow that fits between the back of the couch and the armrest. Each pillow features pockets to accommodate heating and cooling pouches for people looking for additional comfort while enjoying their time on the couch.The pillow features three individual sections each equipped with a slot that can receive a heating pad or an ice pack. The pillow can be secured to a couch via insert flaps and has a back support and an arm rest.The pillow also has a pillow stopper that runs the entire rear length of the pillow. Users can place the pillow in the corner of the couch and utilize the slots/pockets for heating and cooling pads as needed.The pillow remains secure in the corner of the couch while offering comfort for the user. Users can maintain the pillow in an optimal position and use the heating or cooling pads to increase or decrease body temperature, help alleviate muscles aches and pains, and more.People are increasingly prioritizing comfort, particularly in homes, apartments, and other living spaces where relaxation is key. Corner pillows offer ergonomic support, providing a soft, tailored cushion to fill in gaps where conventional pillows might not fit, which enhances lounging comfort.Standard pillows may sink directly into the openings of the couch and require constant readjustments that can be frustrating and inconvenient. Furthermore, these pillows do not accommodate heating or cooling packs, and these products must be implemented separately if a person wants to enhance their body temperature or relieve muscle aches and pains.Markets for corner pillows are a specialized but growing segment within the home décor and furniture industry, driven by trends in modular and ergonomic furniture, home aesthetics, and consumer demand for comfort. The Comfy Corner pillow is an innovative and versatile product that would fulfill these comfort demands and significantly enhance any manufacturer’s product line.David and Katherine filed their Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to their Comfy Corner product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Comfy Corner can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

