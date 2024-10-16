HDOT to Conduct Runway Repairs at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole

Main, News Posted on Oct 16, 2024 in Airports News

KAILUA-KONA, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) will temporarily close Runway 17-35 at the Ellison Onizuka International Airport at Keāhole (KOA) nightly from Friday, November 1, 2024, through Saturday, November 23, 2024, and from Friday, December 6, 2024, through Monday, December 16, 2024. The nightly closures will be from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The work, which is part of the KOA Runway 17-35 Rehabilitation Project, will include the installation of temporary aircraft navigation systems which will enable the runway to be reduced in length to 7,000 feet, while maintaining flight operations starting in February 2025. The temporary reduction in runway length is necessary to allow the state to proceed with the phased construction of the runway rehabilitation project, which is planned to continue through April 2026.

The project scope includes rehabilitation, reconstruction and repair to both the asphalt concrete and cement concrete pavements on runway 17-35 to meet current Federal Aviation Administration design guidelines. The runway rehabilitation is part of HDOT’s ongoing efforts to improve airport infrastructure and facilities across the state. More information on the Runway 17-35 Rehabilitation Project can be found at: https://us.planengage.com/hawaiiairports/page/Runway-1735-Rehabilitation-Project2.

Please note all work is weather permitting. HDOT has coordinated the runway closures and the construction phasing plan with the airlines and other parties to minimize impacts to flight operations.

Passengers are advised to check with their airline for information specific to their flights. HDOT appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation while the needed work to ensure the safe operation of KOA is completed.

