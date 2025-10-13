Traffic Advisory: Handi-Vans will be parked on Middle Street for Skyline opening ceremony October 15
HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users the right mauka bound lane on Middle Street will be closed on Wednesday, October 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. City Department of Transportation Services (DTS) Handi-Vans will be temporarily parked in the lane between Kamehameha Highway and North King Street.
There are two northeast bound lanes on Middle Street next to the Middle Street Transit Center. During emergencies, DTS stages transit vehicles in one of the travel lanes to allow for efficient deployment. On Wednesday, DTS will use the lane to ensure sufficient parking for the opening of segment two of the Skyline.
The left lane will remain open for traffic headed mauka bound on Middle Street.
For additional information on Skyline, visit the DTS website at https://www.honolulu.gov/dts/
# # #
Media contact:
HDOT Public Affairs Office
Phone: 808-587-2160
Email: [email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.