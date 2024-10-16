Elberton, GA (October 16, 2024) – At the request of the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are assisting in the investigation into a shooting that occurred on Evergreen Drive, in Elberton, Elbert County, GA.

On Saturday, October 12, 2024, at around 11:50 p.m., there was a shooting at a homecoming afterparty that left one minor dead and 7 others injured.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tipline at 706-408-0608 or the GBI Watch Desk, where anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Additional updates may follow and will be added to this release.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Northern Judicial Circuit for prosecution.