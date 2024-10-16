US Supreme Court Won't Hear Challenge to California's Worker-Misclassification Law

(Subscription required) The high court denied a certiorari petition filed by Postmates, Uber Technologies and two drivers for the companies that argued California's AB 5 unfairly singled out app-based platforms for strict regulations determining who can be deemed an independent contractor. The decision lets stand a June ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit that the law does not violate state and federal equal protection clauses.

