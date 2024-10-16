San Francisco Challenges EPA in Supreme Court Over Water Pollution Standards

In City and County of San Francisco v. Environmental Protection Agency, San Francisco is suing the EPA over what it calls unclear restrictions on the quantity of untreated sewage that can be released into local waterways. San Francisco has argued that it cannot control the water quality in the ocean or the Bay and that being held accountable for it leaves the city vulnerable to unpredictable fines. The city and county are requesting the Supreme Court uphold the Clean Water Act, the 1972 law that governs water pollution, and ensure the EPA issues permits with clear instructions to prevent water pollution.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.