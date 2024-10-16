Submit Release
San Francisco Challenges EPA in Supreme Court Over Water Pollution Standards

In City and County of San Francisco v. Environmental Protection Agency, San Francisco is suing the EPA over what it calls unclear restrictions on the quantity of untreated sewage that can be released into local waterways. San Francisco has argued that it cannot control the water quality in the ocean or the Bay and that being held accountable for it leaves the city vulnerable to unpredictable fines. The city and county are requesting the Supreme Court uphold the Clean Water Act, the 1972 law that governs water pollution, and ensure the EPA issues permits with clear instructions to prevent water pollution.

