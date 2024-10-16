U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to Join NMSDC CEO and President Ying McGuire in Fireside Chat at NMSDC Annual Conference & Exchange in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) is excited to announce that U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will participate in the 2024 NMSDC Annual Conference & Exchange, which coincides with the Minority Development Business Development Agency (MBDA) National Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week. She will join NMSDC CEO and President Ying McGuire in a fireside chat at the NMSDC Annual Conference & Exchange, taking place from October 20-23 in Atlanta. This year’s conference aims to define the new norms necessary for minority business enterprises (MBEs) to thrive in today's economic landscape.

The NMSDC Annual Conference & Exchange is expected to attract over 6,000 attendees, including MBE, corporate and NGO leaders, and government officials. This premier event will create a robust platform for promoting supplier diversity and fostering partnerships. It will highlight the critical role that minority businesses play in reshaping the American economy and advancing economic equity.

As part of her engagement at the conference, Secretary Raimondo will participate in a fireside chat with McGuire, on October 22 at 1:15 p.m. EDT. This session will focus on the role of minority businesses in driving economic development and innovation.

"Secretary Raimondo's participation underscores the Biden Administration's commitment to empowering minority businesses and advancing supplier diversity," said McGuire. "Her insights will be invaluable as we discuss the future of minority entrepreneurship and the initiatives that can drive economic growth in underserved communities."

The theme for this year's conference, "Defining New Norms," reflects the urgent need for inclusive practices across industries to ensure MBEs can fully leverage today’s economic opportunities. The event will feature various sessions, including strategic networking opportunities, aimed at fostering collaboration within the minority business community.

About NMSDC

Founded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American), and its impact goes far beyond the supply chain. It’s about upward mobility for the emerging majority of Americans, an equal shot at participating in the American experiment of free-market capitalism and entrepreneurship. Its work is about correcting the unequal access to wealth-building opportunities. For more information, please visit nmsdc.org.

