Boehringer Ingelheim and Tessellate Bio partner to develop first-in-class precision treatments for people with hard-to-treat cancers

Ingelheim, Germany and Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 23 April 2025 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Tessellate Bio, a precision oncology company with a focus on developing novel synthetic lethality approaches, have entered into a research collaboration and global license agreement. Jointly the partners will focus on the development of first-in-class, oral precision treatments for people living with cancer.

Cancer continues to be one of the leading challenges in medicine and treatment options for many cancers remain limited. Boehringer Ingelheim is committed to changing this. The new collaboration with Tessellate Bio aims to develop treatments targeting tumors dependent on alternative lengthening of telomeres (ALT) for their growth. This feature is present in 10-15% of all cancers and associated with poor prognosis and a lack of targeted therapies.

Under the terms of the agreement, Tessellate Bio is entitled to receive near term payments including an upfront license fee, research funding, and technical milestone payments, as well as downstream success-based milestones, with an overall deal value in excess of €500 million.

“We look forward to working with Tessellate Bio’s team of scientists to develop innovative cancer treatments based on their synthetic lethality approach targeting ALT positive tumors," said Lamine Mbow, Global Head of Discovery Research at Boehringer Ingelheim. "This new collaboration complements our oncology research portfolio and further reinforces our commitment to transforming the lives of people living with cancer."

Andree Blaukat, CEO, Tessellate Bio said, “This is our first pharma collaboration, and we believe that Boehringer Ingelheim is the ideal partner to advance this innovative program to benefit patients with ALT positive cancers. The company has a proven commitment to oncology and the agreement aligns with our collaborative strategy for bringing new targeted treatment options based on the concept of synthetic lethality to patients across a wider range of cancers.”

Tessellate Bio has developed inhibitors of an undisclosed target that plays a key role in enabling the uncontrolled growth of ALT positive cancer cells. Blocking this target has been shown to lead to increased DNA damage, replication stress and ultimately tumor cell death, specifically in ALT positive tumor cells. A clear benefit is that healthy cells are not affected because they have no dependency on this mechanism.



###

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry’s top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. Our approximately 54,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com .

About Tessellate Bio

Headquartered in the Netherlands and with labs in the UK, Tessellate Bio was founded based on cutting-edge research from the international world-renowned researchers Hilda Pickett and Roger Reddell (Children’s Medical Research Institute, Australia), and Claus Azzalin (Instituto de Medicina Molecular, now the Gulbenkian Institute for Molecular Medicine, Portugal). Tessellate Bio is supported by top-tier life science investors BioGeneration Ventures (BGV) and Forbion.

For more information, please visit: www.tessellatebio.com | follow us on LinkedIn

Media Contacts:

Boehringer Ingelheim

Linda Ruckel

+1 203-791-6672

linda.ruckel@boehringer-ingelheim.com



Reinhard Malin

+49 (6132) 77-90815

reinhard.malin@boehringer-ingelheim.com Tessellate Bio

Charles Consultants

Sue Charles

+44 (0)7968 726585

Sue@charles-consultants.com



Chris Gardner

+44 (0)7956 031077

Chris@CGComms.onmicrosoft.com

