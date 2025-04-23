Barebone Budgeting Launches on the App Store to Help Uncover Hidden Expenses

A new coaching-based app that helps users uncover hidden expenses, optimize recurring bills, and gain financial breathing room.

Washington, DC, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As living expenses continue to rise and household budgets face increasing pressures, many individuals feel they’ve exhausted all possible ways to cut back. Barebone Budgeting has officially launched on the App Store to challenge this belief, helping users uncover overlooked expenses and identify new opportunities to reduce financial strain.





Barebone Budgeting goes beyond the average finance tracker. While most apps focus on monitoring expenses, this one is built for optimization. Its core mission is to help users cut through the noise and reduce costs in ways they’ve either never considered or never followed through on. From renegotiating insurance rates to downgrading bloated phone plans or slashing food costs with smarter grocery strategies, the app offers actionable, real-world ways to save.

“We created Barebone Budgeting for the people who feel like they’ve tried everything, but are still stuck living paycheck to paycheck. There’s always more room to optimize when you know where to look, and we guide you through it step by step,” said Dylan Bradley, the founder of Barebone Budgeting.

Finding the Money Leaks

Barebone Budgeting focuses on the concept called “money leaks.” These are recurring charges, overlooked expenses, or habits that often go unnoticed but contribute to financial strain over time. These may include bloated subscription services, unused service packages, or discretionary costs that offer limited long-term value.

Barebone Budgeting walks users through each major expense category – rent, groceries, phone bills, insurance, utilities, and more – helping them spot leaks and plug them with smarter alternatives. Every recommendation is based on proven savings strategies that many users can implement immediately.

By supporting users in optimizing these recurring expenses, the app aims to create measurable reductions in monthly spending and offer a clearer view of where money is going and how it can be managed more effectively.

Coaching Over Charts

Barebone Budgeting also differentiates itself with a coaching-first approach. Instead of leaving users to navigate everything alone, the app acts like a personal coach, providing feedback on request, motivation prompts, and a clear decision-making framework for tackling expenses.

“Our users aren’t just looking for numbers – they’re looking for clarity. We wanted to build something that reflects the real challenges people face and gives them the support to work through those challenges with confidence,” said Bradley.

Moreover, Barebone Budgeting doesn’t overwhelm users with spreadsheets and metrics. Instead, it emphasizes clarity and action. It removes distractions, avoids jargon, and focuses on the two things that matter most: building better habits and making smarter financial choices.

The app also includes access to an online classroom and community, where users can learn from real-life examples, ask questions, and stay motivated alongside others working toward the same goals. This helps users stay focused on what to accomplish each week and reminds them they’re not alone in the journey.

“We’re here to get you real results you can feel every month. When you begin to adjust your bills and spending habits, you start to feel a noticeable difference in monthly finances,” added Bradley.

Early Success

Since its release, Barebone Budgeting has begun gaining traction among early adopters who are using the app to evaluate their recurring expenses and implement changes to improve their financial stability. Early users have noted that the platform is helping them identify areas of overspending and make more informed budgeting decisions.

According to the development team, this early engagement reflects the app’s potential to support a broader audience looking to manage costs more proactively. As more users discover the platform, the team aims to expand its impact by providing accessible tools that help individuals take greater control of their finances.

Now Available on the App Store

Barebone Budgeting is officially available for download on the App Store. Every member gets full access to all features, community content, and on-demand personal coaching – ideal for anyone ready to go deeper into building better financial habits and uncovering powerful savings strategies.

To learn more about the app and how it can help in optimizing finances, please visit https://barebonebudgeting.com/.

Media Contact Company Name: Barebone Budgeting Contact Person: Dylan Bradley Email: info@barebonebudgeting.com Country: United States Website: https://barebonebudgeting.com/ Socials: @barebonebudgeting , @barebonebudget

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.