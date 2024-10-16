Alicia Lyttle Opens WIT & Cisco Event: Girls in Gear: The Next Gen STEAM Summit, Inspiring the Next Generation

Girls in Gear: The Next Gen STEAM Summit Alicia Lyttle Sharing AI Knowledge at the Girls in Gear Summit

Alicia Lyttle inspires young women at the WIT Girls & Cisco STEAM Summit, showcasing AI's potential and empowering future leaders in technology.

Events like this are essential for showing the next generation of women how powerful they can be in STEAM careers.” — Alicia Lyttle

ALTANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alicia Lyttle , founder of AI InnoVision , recently delivered the opening presentation at the Girls in Gear: The Next Gen STEAM Summit, an event organized by Women In Technology (WIT) and sponsored by Cisco. Held in Atlanta, the event was designed to empower young women to explore and excel in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM). This initiative provides hands-on experiences, mentoring, and workshops aimed at cultivating the next generation of female leaders in the fields of technology and innovation.During her engaging opening session, Alicia Lyttle explained the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and how it shapes the future. Using interactive demos, Alicia guided the students through a hands-on activity where they created AI-generated art on tablets provided by Cisco. They also participated in Google’s user experience program, training an AI to recognize doodles—an exciting opportunity for the students, who loved knowing that their doodles were saved to help train a real AI system.Alicia also discussed various career opportunities within the AI industry, such as AI consulting, AI design, and machine learning engineering.“The energy and excitement at this event was incredible. These young women were so engaged and curious about how AI can be used in real life,” said Alicia Lyttle, CEO of AI InnoVision. “It was inspiring to see them create their own AI art and learn how their contributions can make a difference in AI training. Events like this are essential for showing the next generation of women how powerful they can be in STEAM careers.”Alicia's session also included an interactive quiz, where she tested the students’ knowledge of AI tools and their applications. To make the experience even more fun, five Echo Dots were given away to students who answered questions about Alexa, Amazon’s conversational AI tool. The students enthusiastically shared their ideas on using Alexa in their daily lives, making the session highly engaging and memorable.The session was packed with excitement and curiosity. It ended with an extensive Q&A session, during which students enthusiastically asked questions about how AI can be applied in real-world scenarios.The event also featured additional activities such as mentoring sessions with STEAM professionals, coding and AI workshops, and cyber safety training, providing a broad range of experiences for the young women attending the summit.About AI InnoVisionAI InnoVision, led by Alicia Lyttle, is a pioneering AI consultancy dedicated to empowering professionals and businesses to harness the transformative potential of artificial intelligence. AI InnoVision provides bespoke AI solutions and training programs designed to enhance productivity and innovation across a wide range of industries. For more information, visit https://aiinnovision.com About WITWomen In Technology (WIT) is a nonprofit organization that empowers girls and women to excel in STEAM careers through mentorship, educational programs, and leadership development. WIT works to bridge the gender gap in technology by inspiring future generations to pursue opportunities in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics. For more information, visit https://mywit.org About CiscoCisco Systems, Inc. is a global leader in networking, cybersecurity, and IT infrastructure. Cisco’s initiatives to support women and underrepresented groups in technology include mentoring programs, internships, and hands-on training designed to create a diverse and inclusive workforce. For more information, visit https://www.cisco.com

