Nobis Rehabilitation Partners Announces Medical Directors Advisory Committee

Chester Crouch, Founder & CEO

ALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nobis Rehabilitation Partners is proud to announce the selection of five rehab-trained and board-certified physicians as the primary members of the newly established Nobis Medical Directors Advisory Committee. The Medical Directors Advisory Committee's goal is to assist the management team at Nobis Rehab Partners in achieving superior clinical outcomes and attracting and retaining excellent physician partners at the Nobis-managed rehab hospitals.

The named physician committee members of the Medical Directors Advisory Committee are Joseph Wong, MD; Lauren Neuman, MD; Omar Colon, MD; Tanisha Toaston, DO; and Nate Zuziak, DO. These physicians are either currently serving or have previously served as Medical Directors at hospitals managed by Nobis Rehabilitation Partners. The Medical Directors Advisory Committee will be chaired by Dexanne Clohan, MD.

"Celebrating our 5th anniversary and remarkable growth as an inpatient rehabilitation company, we are thrilled to officially launch our Medical Directors Advisory Committee,” said Chester Crouch, Founder and CEO. “Our Medical Directors have been exceptional partners in achieving quality outcomes for our patients. We have selected these five physicians as the inaugural advisors to Nobis, providing invaluable guidance from a physician’s perspective"

Dr. Wong is the current Medical Director at Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Phoenix. Dr. Neuman is the Medical Director at Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital. Dr. Colon is the Medical Director of Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Plano. Dr. Toaston is the Medical Director at Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Arlington. Dr. Zuziak is the former Medical Director at Indianapolis Rehabilitation Hospital. Dr. Clohan, a distinguished leader in the field of rehabilitation medicine, has been appointed as the Chair of the Medical Directors Advisory Committee. With an extensive background in physician leadership across numerous rehabilitation hospitals, Dr. Clohan brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this role. Additionally, Dr. Clohan serves on the Advisory Board at Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, further contributing to the advancement of rehabilitation services at Nobis Rehabilitation Partners.

About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners unites healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to create, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Nobis Rehab currently has opened 17 hospitals and has another 7 under construction. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospitals.

