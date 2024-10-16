Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, to sit at Lincoln University in Jefferson City





16 October 2024





KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, plans to convene court Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at Lincoln University in Jefferson City. The arguments will be held at the Scruggs University Center ballroom on campus. Beginning at 1 p.m., a three-judge panel consisting of Judge Mark Pfeiffer, Judge Lisa Whit Hardwick and Judge Tom Chapman will hear oral arguments in four cases on the docket. After the oral arguments, the judges will take time to discuss the court system, explain the proceedings, and take general questions from the audience.





Pfeiffer will preside over the proceedings at Lincoln University. He was appointed to the Western District in 2009. Before his appointment to the judiciary, he practiced law in Springfield and Columbia. Hardwick joined the Western District in 2001. Immediately prior to her appointment, she served as a circuit judge in the 16th Judicial Circuit (Jackson County). Previously, she practiced law with the Shook, Hardy & Bacon law firm in Kansas City. Chapman was appointed to the Western District in 2018. Before his appointment to the court of appeals, he served as a circuit judge in the 43rd Judicial Circuit of Missouri (Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb and Livingston counties) for more than seven years. Prior to becoming a judge, he practiced law in the Chillicothe area.





The court regularly convenes court in Kansas City. For more than 25 years, however, the court has held dockets in several of the 45 counties in the court’s jurisdiction, which includes all of northwest Missouri and most of central Missouri. The court convenes oral arguments outside Kansas City to give individuals an opportunity to observe a part of the judicial system they normally do not see and to familiarize those attending with the court’s role in the judicial system.













Contact: Kimberly K. Boeding, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

(816) 889-3600



