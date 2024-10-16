FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES LINEUP FOR NFR’S FREE OFFICIAL KICKOFF CONCERT AND PARTY, DOWNTOWN HOEDOWN

Fremont Street Experience to host the kickoff party for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Wed., Dec. 4

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fremont Street Experience, the six-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas, announces its lineup for the 2024 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo official kick off party, Downtown Hoedown. On Wednesday, Dec. 4, the iconic downtown Las Vegas destination will transform into a country music lovers’ paradise with free performances by Randy Houser, Jackson Dean and Chase Matthew.Beloved country music artist Randy Houser will headline the Downtown Hoedown with a performance on 3rd Street stage at 9:15pm. With an inimitable voice The New York Times describes as “wholly different, thicker and more throbbing, a caldron bubbling over,” Houser has racked up over half a dozen hits and one billion streams. His “How Country Feels” album topped the charts with the title track, “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight” and “Goodnight Kiss” (also his first No. 1 as a songwriter) and earned critical acclaim for his powerful delivery of the Top 5 smash and nominated CMA Song of the Year, “Like A Cowboy.” Houser’s sixth studio album “Note To Self” is available now via Magnolia Music Group and features 10 tracks all co-written by the Mississippi native. This year, Houser released his new single “Country Back”, a full throttle proclamation of all things country.Following a memorable performance as part of the destination’s Country’s Next Big Thing series in 2022, fast-rising Country singer/songwriter Jackson Dean will make his exciting return to Fremont Street Experience at 7:00pm on the 1st Street Stage. He is quickly earning a reputation for his old school, gritty, lyric-driven, outlaw style of Country. An adventurous and carefree spirit, the 23-year-old multi-instrumentalist, is also an old soul and skilled artisan.Bringing that same sense of adventure and downhome vibe to his songwriting, the “modern-day Country rambler” (Taste of Country) burst on the scene, showing people how real music can be with his atmospheric, musically forward debut album “GREENBROKE”. Following an early career of local performances in his hometown, Jackson has joined bills with superstar acts like Toby Keith, Miranda Lambert, Brantley Gilbert, Kane Brown, Jake Owen, Brooks & Dunn, Lee Brice and Brothers Osborne.Another Country’s Next Big Thing alum, Warner Music Nashville’s Chase Matthew will hit the Main Street Stage at 5:15pm. He is on the fast track to becoming one of Nashville’s hottest newcomers. A Music City native, Matthew began his career by independently paving a path for himself in the genre with his infectious personality, rowdy live performances and authentic, relatable music – amassing over 1B+ global career streams, garnering 1.5M+ followers across social media and being named a HITS Magazine “One to Watch” as well as 2024 Opry Next Stage member. His latest single, “Darlin” is out now, and fans can expect more new music from this Nashville riser in the coming months.Fremont Street Experience Downtown Hoedown LineupWednesday, December, 45:15pm: Chase Matthew at Main Street Stage7:00pm: Jackson Dean at 1st Street Stage9:15pm: Randy Houser at 3rd Street StageDowntown Hoedown is free to all guests. For more information on Fremont Street Experience and Downtown Hoedown visit www.vegasexperience.com ###About Fremont Street ExperienceFremont Street Experience, a six-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas, is an open-air promenade of gaming, dining, entertainment, and shopping. Fremont Street Experience offers free live entertainment on three stages 365 days per year and features Viva Vision, the world’s largest linear video screen – 1,500 feet long, 90 feet wide and suspended 90 feet above the urban pedestrian mall. In partnership with the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Conventions and Visitors Authority, the $32 million renovation to the iconic Viva Vision screen illuminates downtown Las Vegas with 16,433,152 pixels and 5,000 Nits, making it seven-times brighter than the existing canopy with four-times the resolution allowing the screen to be seen 24 hours a day for the first time in its existence. The one-of-a-kind venue is also home to SlotZilla, a unique zipline attraction featuring an 850-foot Zipline and 1,750-foot Zoomline, taking riders from a 12-story slot-machine-themed platform to fly under the iconic Viva Vision canopy. With direct pedestrian access to eight of Fremont Street’s world-renowned casino hotels, more than 70 restaurants and specialty retail kiosks, Fremont Street Experience attracts more than 24 million annual visitors. For more information about Fremont Street Experience, please visit www.vegasexperience.com “Like” Fremont Street Experience on Facebook: facebook.com/FSE89101“Follow” Fremont Street Experience (@FSELV) on Twitter: twitter.com/FSELV“Follow” Fremont Street Experience (@FremontStreet) on Instagram: Instagram.com/fremontstreetMEDIA CONTACTS:Kirvin Doak Communicationsfsepr@kirvindoak.com

