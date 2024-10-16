Key ingredients for successful food systems transformation in Eastern Europe

In May 2020, the European Commission announced the ambitious EU Farm to Fork (F2F) strategy﻿ , setting a hopeful vision for transforming food systems across Europe – one that focuses on environmental, human and planetary health. Often, the profound impacts of contemporary food systems on climate change, biodiversity and public health are overlooked. Globally, food systems account for nearly one-third of greenhouse gas emissions, are major contributors to biodiversity loss, and play a substantial role in health conditions such as heart attacks, cancers and type 2 diabetes. Through the F2F strategy, the EU intends to create food systems that are equitable, healthy and environmentally sustainable, in line with the objectives of the EU Green Deal.

Further fostering these commitments, the EU Strategic Dialogue on Agriculture has recently unveiled a set of recommendations titled “A Shared Prospect for Farming and Food in Europe﻿ ”. The initiative aims at reforming the EU Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), creating Just Transition and Nature Restoration Funds, and advocating for more sustainable diets – new directions for advancing the Farm to Fork agenda that will shape European policy in the years to come.

These transformations hold particular significance for Eastern Europe, where EU membership can bring both unique challenges and opportunities. For example, Ukraine’s potential EU membership would elevate it to the largest agricultural nation within the bloc, with 42 million hectares of farmland – surpassing France’s 28 million hectares.

Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI), as part of its Green Agenda for Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine﻿﻿ project, carried out a thorough analysis of the Farm to Fork sectoral challenges in these countries. These assessments addressed institutional, legal, policy, and implementation-related obstacles in the countries. Each nation is facing similar issues: water scarcity, soil erosion, low productivity, habitat loss, and the increasing threat of climate change. Moreover, they are also experiencing increasing levels of food insecurity and health downturns related to diet and limited access to nutritious, sustainable meals.

To navigate this transition, we have pinpointed five major considerations for food systems in Eastern Europe:

1. Governance needs to apply a food systems approach

Improving communication, coordination and synergy between sectoral strategies and across ministries can boost progress towards achieving the F2F goals. This means looking at food as a whole system, from how it is grown to how it is consumed, engaging everyone with a stake in this process. Scientists increasingly agree that making food systems sustainable is not just about new technology; we need systemic changes in food production and consumption. It is important for governmental stakeholders – especially the Ministries of Agriculture, Environment, Climate, Health, and Labor – to align their policies and work together to find effective solutions for shared objectives.

2. Supporting Just Transition in food systems for a fair and sustainable future

Our assessment shows there is an opportunity to enhance a Just Transition framework within agri-food systems. The European Green Deal emphasizes ‘leaving no one behind’, addressing existing vulnerabilities in the most change-sensitive sectors and regions.

Just Transition within food systems would include moving away from resource-heavy industrial agriculture – reliant on significant quantities of agricultural inputs (fertilizers, pesticides, and soy for animal feed) – to organic, agroecological or regenerative forms of agriculture. This shift aims to restore biodiversity, improve soil health, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and ensure long-term resilience.

Like the energy sector, a Just Transition in food systems should engage all actors, especially focusing on vulnerable groups such as small-scale farmers, supply chain workers, and low-income consumers. Financial and other support schemes are essential for a smooth changeover, and the transition should be carefully planned and communicated to secure their early support. Ultimately, a Just Transition presents an opportunity to build resilient, fair and environmentally friendly food systems , enhancing livelihoods and creating new jobs and opportunities.

3. Ensuring access to affordable, healthy and sustainable diets

Food security remains a major challenge across all project countries, especially in rural areas across the countries. Simultaneously, obesity and other diet-related health issues are widespread. While governments rarely interfere with peoples’ diets, making healthy and sustainable food affordable could increase nutrition security, improve public health and reduce the environmental impact of food systems. Rethinking public meals in schools, cafeterias, hospitals and public procurement policies could be an effective starting point.

4. Addressing climate change: adaptation and resilience building

Climate change is already causing harm to agriculture with more frequent droughts, floods and other extreme weather events. Moldova, for example, is experiencing severe droughts that threaten crop production. To address these challenges, it is essential to invest in farming techniques that improve the land’s ability to adapt to climate changes. Conservation agriculture, which includes practices such as minimal or no tilling and planting cover crops, can help maintain soil health and grow resilience.

Moreover, adopting climate-smart technologies is vital. Water conservation strategies such as drip irrigation and mulching can save water and maintain crop health during dry spells. Providing training and support to farmers is crucial. Farmers should learn why certain farming practices are beneficial, like crop rotation and its role in maintaining soil health. Farmer should also understand why it is good to grow a variety of different crops, which includes using plants that are well-suited to the local environment.

To foster resilient food systems, we need to reevaluate the usage of imported fertilizers and pesticides in farming. Switching to organic and agroecological approaches can minimize environmental damage, and using renewable energy sources such as solar power or biomass on farms will lower reliance on fossil fuels.

5. Building cross-sectoral research and innovation

The EU Farm-to-Fork Strategy aligns with the broader Research and Innovation Agenda because new technologies and innovations enable positive changes. These technologies contribute to sustainable farming practices and development of healthier and more sustainable diets. To make real progress, research much go beyond traditional, isolated methods towards a collaborative and transformative research approach. This means that educational establishments should focus on the links between food production, climate, environment and nutrition, helping solve complex food systems challenges. Research and innovation must meet the needs of all actors across the food system, including farmers, NGOs, health and nutrition groups, citizens and vulnerable communities.

The soul of this change lies in our collective tenacity and vision, creating a future where food systems nourish and sustain, leaving behind a legacy of balance and wellbeing for future generations.