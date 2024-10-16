Global Entrepreneurship Week - KC Pulls into Union Station Kansas City Nov. 19-21

Register to Start and Grow Your Business or Side Hustle

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Entrepreneurship Week - Kansas City — the metro’s largest free multiday event that equips aspiring entrepreneurs and seasoned small business owners with knowledge, connections and confidence to start and grow businesses — comes to Union Station Nov. 19 -21 and features community events through Nov. 22 across the metro.

To attend GEWKC, which draws thousands and is now in its 17th year, attendees must register with the Whova event platform and add sessions to their personal agenda.

The schedule features dozens of specially tailored sessions led by community entrepreneurship experts to help attendees with finances, marketing, operations and starting a business. New this year is a fifth track in Spanish for Spanish-speakers.

“We listened to feedback from the community and designed GEWKC 2024 from the ground up to help anyone and everyone conquer those pain points to start or grow businesses,” says Callie England, marketing director of the UMKC Innovation Center and director of GEWKC. “We have engaging content daily and every hour, so attendees can make the most of their time and get what they need to succeed. If you’re exploring entrepreneurship or need help with your business or side hustle, this is the event of the year to attend.”

In addition to informational sessions, the conference features sponsored breakfast and lunch sessions on Nov. 19, 20 and 21, many networking opportunities and even a pitch competition. The location of Union Station also offers many entertainment and dining options and easy access to downtown Kansas City, Missouri, via the streetcar. Union Station also has complimentary high-speed internet throughout the entire venue. Attendees can also take advantage of Union Station’s many attractions, like Science City, Escape Room KC and Disney100: The Exhibition.

All GEWKC attendees will have free parking in the West Yards Parking Garage. The garage is located on the west side of Union Station and is also accessible via Broadway Street.

“I’ve seen GEWKC inspire new entrepreneurs to finally follow their passion and start their business on solid footing,” says KCSourceLink Senior Director Becca Castro. “It’s also a great entry point into Kansas City’s expansive entrepreneurial network, which offers support year-round, and is the ideal place to find inspiration and gain the tools you need to move forward. Entrepreneurship can sometimes feel isolating, but GEWKC shows that in Kansas City, you have an entire network ready to back you up.”

Global Entrepreneurship Week is an international celebration that for the past 17 years has inspired millions of people to explore their potential as entrepreneurs and connect with their local entrepreneurship communities. Founded in Kansas City by the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation in 2008, the event has since expanded to more than 180 countries.

For more information and to register, visit gewkc.com.

About Global Entrepreneurship Week

During one week each November, thousands of sessions, workshops, networking sessions and competitions around the world inspire millions of people to engage in entrepreneurship while they connect with potential collaborators, mentors and investors. Since it launched in 2008, Global Entrepreneurship Week has expanded to 180+ countries, building and strengthening entrepreneurial ecosystems around the world. For more information, visit gewkc.com and www.gew.co.

About KCSourceLink

KCSourceLink, a program of the UMKC Innovation Center, is your connection to Kansas City’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. With a network of 230+ business-building organizations in the 18-county Kansas City region, KCSourceLink helps aspiring and existing business owners find relevant resources. The mission is to help small businesses grow and prosper by providing easy access to needed services. KCSourceLink also examines gaps in the entrepreneurial ecosystem and works with its partners to address those needs. Access the entire network at kcsourcelink.com.

