South Dakota Disaster Recovery Update

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– In the two months since President Biden’s major disaster declaration for South Dakota, federal agencies have approved more than $14.7 million in grants and loans to assist in recovery.

To date, a total of 1,407 people in Davison, Lincoln, Turner, and Union counties have applied with FEMA for assistance. FEMA has approved $8.6 million through the Individuals and Households program, consisting of $5.8 million in Housing Assistance for home repairs and rental expenses, and $2.8 million in Other Needs Assistance for repair or replacement of personal property, vehicle repair or replacement, moving expenses and other disaster-related needs.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved $5.9 million in low interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, and businesses.

Federal/state disaster recovery centers were opened in North Sioux City, Canton, Mitchell and Viborg. During their operations, a total of 1,131 South Dakotans visited to get answers to questions about assistance programs and provide documentation to support their disaster assistance applications. Individuals can still contact FEMA by phone at the Disaster Helpline (800-621-3362) or online at www.disasterassistance.gov.

FEMA’s Public Assistance Program (PA) is a grant program which provides funding for rebuilding necessary infrastructure to state and local governments and certain types of private nonprofit organizations following a presidential disaster declaration. Assistance is also available for debris removal and emergency protective measures taken to promote public safety. The federal cost share for eligible work is no less than 75 percent.

A total of 224 jurisdictions applied for PA assistance. FEMA and South Dakota Office of Emergency Management have completed 168 initial meetings with applicants to identifying disaster impacts and develop projects to reimburse communities. As of Oct. 15, six projects have been funded with FEMA providing nearly $243,000 in federal cost share funding.

In addition to assistance provided via disaster declaration, the National Flood Insurance Program has paid out more than $4.8 million in claims to 55 policy holders in South Dakota for losses incurred during the 2024 flooding. To learn more about flood insurance, visit floodsmart.gov.