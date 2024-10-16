USS Constitution to Get Underway in Commemoration of 227th Birthday

Following the underway, the ship will remain closed to the public.

USS Constitution will sail through Boston Harbor, commemorating her launch on October 21, 1797.

As part of the celebration, a 21-gun salute will be fired near Fort Independence on Castle Island at approximately 11:30 a.m. The ship will also fire a 17-gun salute as she passes U.S. Coast Guard Sector Boston, the historic site of Edmund Hartt’s Shipyard, where Constitution was originally built.

The event can be viewed from the Boston Harborwalk, Castle Island, and the Charlestown Navy Yard.

USS Constitution is open to visitors Wednesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

USS Constitution, the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat and America’s Ship of State, played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, defending American sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.