Andrew Peller Ltd. Announces Timing of Q2 Fiscal 2025 Results & Conference Call

GRIMBSY, Ontario, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited (ADW.A / ADW.B) will issue its financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2024, after close of market on November 6, 2024. Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (ET), followed by a question-and-answer period.

Q2 FISCAL 2025 CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024
Time: 10:00 a.m. (ET)
Dial-in numbers: Local Toronto / International: (437) 900-0527
  North American Toll Free: (888) 510-2154
  RapidConnect: https://emportal.ink/4dkVghc
Webcast: A live webcast will be available at ir.andrewpeller.com
Replay: Following the live call, a recording will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.andrewpeller.com
   

About Andrew Peller Limited
Andrew Peller Limited is a leading producer and marketer of quality wines in Canada. With wineries in British Columbia, Ontario and Nova Scotia, the Company markets wines produced from grapes grown in Ontario’s Niagara Peninsula, British Columbia’s Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys, and from vineyards around the world.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Craig Armitage and Jennifer Smith
ir@andrewpeller.com

Source: Andrew Peller Limited


